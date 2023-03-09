Trending
March 9, 2023 / 8:28 PM

Reports say Donald Trump invited to testify before grand jury in Stormy Daniels payoff probe

By Adam Schrader
1/3
According to reports, Donald Trump has been invited to speak before a grand jury panel next week about the $130,000 payment his former attorney, Michael Cohen, made on his behalf for an alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
According to reports, Donald Trump has been invited to speak before a grand jury panel next week about the $130,000 payment his former attorney, Michael Cohen, made on his behalf for an alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

March 9 (UPI) -- Donald Trump has been invited to testify before a grand jury in New York City impaneled to hear evidence regarding the former president's hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign, reports said Thursday.

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has asked Trump to speak before the grand jury next week about the $130,000 payment his former attorney, Michael Cohen, made on his behalf to cover up an alleged affair with the adult film star, The New York Times first reported.

The news was confirmed by sources to the Washington Post and ABC News, all of whom spoke with the news outlets under the condition of anonymity.

Grand juries, unlike trial juries, are secret panels that act as an investigative arm of the courts and hear evidence presented by prosecutors to assist them in determining whether there is enough evidence to charge a person with a crime.

RELATED Former GOP House candidate pleads guilty to violating election campaign laws

Under New York law, a potential defendant can request to be notified when a case against them is being heard by a grand jury and can elect to speak before the panel without their lawyers present.

The panel also can request that prosecutors invite a defendant or witnesses in for questioning before making their recommendation on whether charges should be filed.

Lawyers for Trump told NBC News that Trump was not subpoenaed, referring to the legal term for when a court has compelled a person to testify in a case. His lawyers did not indicate whether he would accept the invitation.

RELATED Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touts conservative governance in California

Such invitations to speak before a grand jury can mean that the panel may be reaching the end of its investigation, though prosecutors have not finished presenting evidence to the panel. It does not necessarily mean that the person being asked to testify will face criminal charges.

"The Manhattan district attorney's threat to indict President Trump is simply insane. For the past five years, the DA's office has been on a witch hunt, investigating every aspect of President Trump's life, and they've come up empty at every turn -- and now this," a Trump spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News.

"The fact that after their intensive investigation the DA is even considering a new political attack is a clear exoneration of President Trump in all areas," the spokesperson said.

RELATED Trump calls 2024 election 'final battle,' takes shots at Ron DeSantis

