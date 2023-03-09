Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 9, 2023 / 3:30 PM

Rare violin crafted in 1731 expected to fetch over $10 million at auction

By Patrick Hilsman
1/5
A rare violin, constructed by master violin-maker Giuseppe Guarneri del Gesu in 1731, is going up for auction at Tarisio in New York City in March. It is expected to fetch more than $10 million. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A rare violin, constructed by master violin-maker Giuseppe Guarneri del Gesu in 1731, is going up for auction at Tarisio in New York City in March. It is expected to fetch more than $10 million. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- A rare violin that was crafted in 1731 by Giuseppe Guarneri del Gesu, one of the legendary Italian violin-makers of the era, is going up for auction at Tarisio in March, where it is expected to fetch over $10 million.

There are approximately 150 known violins from the manufacturer remaining.

Advertisement

The violin being auctioned off is called "The Baltic," and was previously part of the collection of Chinese-born businessman Sau-Wing Lam, who died in 1988. "The Baltic" was displayed at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art two separate times.

Wing Lam's and his wife Jean supported musicians by lending out instruments from their collection.

In the 1950s, musician Dorotha Powers traded two Stradivari violins in order to obtain the del Gesu "Baltic," from the Wurlitzer Company.

"Through his vital support of musicians and his careful stewardship of the musical instruments he collected, he established a remarkable legacy that is ready to be shared and passed on to the next generation," said Chinese cellist Jian Wang of Sau-Wing Lam.

The Lams helped fund Wang's education and lent him the cello he has used for decades.

Advertisement

In the past few decades, rare violins "have become an alternative asset for many people. So, the prices are going fast and going high," said Carlos Tome, director of sales at Tarisio.

Tarisio is an instrument-focused auction house with offices in New York, London and Berlin.

Read More

Palm Beach art dealer pleads guilty to selling counterfeit Andy Warhol prints First-generation iPhone sells for more than $63,000 1908 Harley-Davidson sells for a record $935,000

Latest Headlines

Florida man charged in Jan. 6 insurrection physically confronted officers, Justice Department says
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Florida man charged in Jan. 6 insurrection physically confronted officers, Justice Department says
March 9 (UPI) -- A Florida man who allegedly was inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection has been arrested, the Justice Department said Thursday.
It's over: NOAA declares official end to La Niña
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
It's over: NOAA declares official end to La Niña
NOAA's Climate Prediction Center on Thursday declared an end to the long-lasting La Niña that began nearly three years ago, signaling that ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific were warming up.
Incoming California storms to bring more drought relief
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Incoming California storms to bring more drought relief
The latest numbers published by the United States Drought Monitor on Thursday morning showed a continued improvement in the long-term drought that has plagued California for years.
Norfolk Southern CEO apologizes for trainwreck, vows 'to make this right'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Norfolk Southern CEO apologizes for trainwreck, vows 'to make this right'
March 9 (UPI) -- Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw apologized Thursday during a hearing in front of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee for the February train derailment of toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio.
Mitch McConnell hospitalized for concussion following fall
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Mitch McConnell hospitalized for concussion following fall
March 9 (UPI) -- Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized Wednesday night after falling and suffering a concussion at a Washington, D.C., hotel, his spokesman said.
Watch live: Biden says his budget proposal will help 'hardworking Americans'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Watch live: Biden says his budget proposal will help 'hardworking Americans'
March 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden unveiled his federal budget proposal during a speech in Philadelphia Thursday, calling on Congress to support his plan to extend Medicare and Social Security and reduce the federal deficit.
3 million Calico Critters toys recalled over choking hazard after 2 kids die
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
3 million Calico Critters toys recalled over choking hazard after 2 kids die
Epoch Everlasting Play has recalled more than 3.2 million Calico Critters toys with bottle and pacifier accessories due to a choking hazard.
Sanders introduces bill to increase teacher pay to at least $60,000 per year
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sanders introduces bill to increase teacher pay to at least $60,000 per year
March 9 (UPI) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced on Thursday a bill to increase the pay of all teachers to at least $60,000 annually to address a country-wide shortage of educators.
GM offers early buyouts as part of a cost-cutting measure
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
GM offers early buyouts as part of a cost-cutting measure
March 9 (UPI) -- U.S. auto giant General Motors said Thursday it was offering a voluntary buyout program for workers not on the assembly line as part of a broader, cost-cutting effort.
Gigi Sohn, first openly gay FCC commissioner candidate, withdraws after vocal opposition
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Gigi Sohn, first openly gay FCC commissioner candidate, withdraws after vocal opposition
March 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's pick for the next FCC commissioner, Gigi Sohn, is withdrawing her candidacy after unrelenting and vocal opposition from Republicans that even some of her critics called over the line.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet
U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet
6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher
6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
U.S.: North Korea trying to establish 'strategic dominance' via nukes
U.S.: North Korea trying to establish 'strategic dominance' via nukes
Mitch McConnell hospitalized for concussion following fall
Mitch McConnell hospitalized for concussion following fall
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement