Rare violin crafted in 1731 expected to fetch over $10 million at auction

A rare violin, constructed by master violin-maker Giuseppe Guarneri del Gesu in 1731, is going up for auction at Tarisio in New York City in March. It is expected to fetch more than $10 million. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- A rare violin that was crafted in 1731 by Giuseppe Guarneri del Gesu, one of the legendary Italian violin-makers of the era, is going up for auction at Tarisio in March, where it is expected to fetch over $10 million. There are approximately 150 known violins from the manufacturer remaining. Advertisement

The violin being auctioned off is called "The Baltic," and was previously part of the collection of Chinese-born businessman Sau-Wing Lam, who died in 1988. "The Baltic" was displayed at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art two separate times.

Wing Lam's and his wife Jean supported musicians by lending out instruments from their collection.

In the 1950s, musician Dorotha Powers traded two Stradivari violins in order to obtain the del Gesu "Baltic," from the Wurlitzer Company.

"Through his vital support of musicians and his careful stewardship of the musical instruments he collected, he established a remarkable legacy that is ready to be shared and passed on to the next generation," said Chinese cellist Jian Wang of Sau-Wing Lam.

The Lams helped fund Wang's education and lent him the cello he has used for decades.

In the past few decades, rare violins "have become an alternative asset for many people. So, the prices are going fast and going high," said Carlos Tome, director of sales at Tarisio.

Tarisio is an instrument-focused auction house with offices in New York, London and Berlin.