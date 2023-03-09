Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 9, 2023 / 11:21 AM

GM offers early buyouts as part of a cost-cutting measure

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
The General Motors logo is displayed in their headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan. The company said it was encouraging its white-collar staff to take a buyout for the sake of saving money. File photo by Jeff Kowalsky/EPA-EFE
The General Motors logo is displayed in their headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan. The company said it was encouraging its white-collar staff to take a buyout for the sake of saving money. File photo by Jeff Kowalsky/EPA-EFE

March 9 (UPI) -- U.S. auto giant General Motors said Thursday it was offering a voluntary buyout program for workers not on the assembly line as part of a broader, cost-cutting effort.

The company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it enacted a Voluntary Separation Program for white-collar workers in the United States with more than five years on the job. Workers outside its domestic base only need two years or more of service.

Advertisement

"In connection with the VSP, the company expects to incur up to $1.5 billion of pre-tax employee separation charges, which will be substantially all cash-based, and up to $300 million in pre-tax, non-cash pension curtailment charges," GM explained in the filing. "The final amount of the charges will be based on the composition of employees who elect to participate in the VSP."

GM started the year with an announcement of plans to trim costs by $2 billion by 2024, with as much as half of that coming this year.

RELATED GM electric vehicle plant votes to join United Auto Workers

The Detroit-based automaker sold 2.27 million vehicles in the United States in 2022, an increase of 2.5% over 2021. That, however, did not translate to a strong financial performance.

Advertisement

Net income attributed to shareholders was $9.9 million during the three-month period ending in December, a 0.8% decline from the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company was forced to recall more than 800,000 vehicles last year -- some 740,000 because of a software glitch with daytime running lights and another 140,000 Chevy EVs because of fire and related safety issues.

RELATED GM expects EVs to become profitable years earlier than expected

Later, however, it announced plans to spend nearly $1 billion on a new electric, V-8 engine.

In a statement to CNBC, meanwhile, the company said it was encouraging its eligible employees to take the buyout.

"By permanently bringing down structured costs, we can improve vehicle profitability and remain nimble in an increasingly competitive market," it said.

RELATED General Motors names ex-Tesla exec Jonathan McNeill to board

Latest Headlines

Gigi Sohn, first openly gay FCC commissioner candidate, withdraws after vocal opposition
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Gigi Sohn, first openly gay FCC commissioner candidate, withdraws after vocal opposition
March 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's pick for the next FCC commissioner, Gigi Sohn, is withdrawing her candidacy after unrelenting and vocal opposition from Republicans that even some of her critics called over the line.
Biden to unveil hotly contested budget proposal during Philadelphia speech
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to unveil hotly contested budget proposal during Philadelphia speech
March 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will unveil his federal budget proposal during a speech in Philadelphia Thursday that will call on Congress to support his plan to extend Medicare and Social Security and reduce the federal deficit.
Healthcare data breach threatens House members, leaders say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Healthcare data breach threatens House members, leaders say
March 9 (UPI) -- House leadership told Congress members and staff on Wednesday their personal data may have been exposed after the healthcare group DC Health Link was breached by a cyberattack.
Watch Live: Norfolk Southern CEO to testify before Senate panel on toxic train disaster
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Watch Live: Norfolk Southern CEO to testify before Senate panel on toxic train disaster
March 9 (UPI) -- Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is scheduled to testify before a U.S. Senate panel Thursday to answer questions about the train derailment that caused a toxic chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio.
Texas executes man who killed wife, 6-year-old stepdaughter
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Texas executes man who killed wife, 6-year-old stepdaughter
Texas is set to execute Gary Green on Tuesday after his lawyers unsuccessfully argued that his intellectual disability and history of mental illness should disqualify him from a death sentence.
Texas execution set amid claims of innocence, intellectual disability
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas execution set amid claims of innocence, intellectual disability
On Thursday evening, Texas plans to execute Arthur Brown Jr. for the 1992 shooting deaths of four Houstonians in a drug house.
Former GOP House candidate pleads guilty to violating election campaign laws
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former GOP House candidate pleads guilty to violating election campaign laws
March 9 (UPI) -- A former Republican House candidate has pleaded guilty to accepting a conduit contribution during her failed 2020 campaign.
Long-time Guantanamo Bay detainee repatriated to Saudi Arabia
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Long-time Guantanamo Bay detainee repatriated to Saudi Arabia
March 9 (UPI) -- A long-time Guantanamo Bay detainee alleged to have been an al-Qaida bomb maker has been repatriated to Saudi Arabia, Pentagon officials said.
Mitch McConnell hospitalized following fall
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Mitch McConnell hospitalized following fall
March 9 (UPI) -- Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized Wednesday night after suffering a fall at a Washington, D.C., hotel, his spokesman said.
U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet
March 9 (UPI) -- The United States government has been authorized to seize a Boeing 737 jet owned by Rosneft Oil Company on accusations that it has violated punitive measures imposed against Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian officials dispute Russian Wagner group's claims of taking Bakhmut
Ukrainian officials dispute Russian Wagner group's claims of taking Bakhmut
U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet
U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet
6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher
6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
U.S.: North Korea trying to establish 'strategic dominance' via nukes
U.S.: North Korea trying to establish 'strategic dominance' via nukes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement