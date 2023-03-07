Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 7, 2023 / 7:50 PM / Updated at 10:52 AM

Gigi Sohn, first openly gay FCC commissioner candidate, withdraws after vocal opposition

By Joe Fisher
1/2
Gigi Sohn withdrew her candidacy for FCC commissioner on Tuesday after unrelenting and vocal opposition from Republicans and conservative news sites. File Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI
Gigi Sohn withdrew her candidacy for FCC commissioner on Tuesday after unrelenting and vocal opposition from Republicans and conservative news sites. File Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's pick for the next FCC commissioner, Gigi Sohn, is withdrawing her candidacy after unrelenting and vocal opposition from Republicans that even some of her critics called over the line.

Sohn, who would have been the first openly gay commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, alleged that "powerful cable and media companies" have influenced the selection of federal regulators, The Washington Post reports.

Advertisement

"It is a sad day for our country and our democracy when dominant industries, with assistance from unlimited dark money, get to choose their regulators," Sohn said in a statement. "With the help of their friends in the Senate, the powerful cable and media companies have done just that."

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., was among the loudest critics of Sohn on Tuesday, shortly before the decision was announced. In a statement, Manchin said Sohn had "three controversial Senate Commerce Committee hearings" that ended split 14-14 along party lines. Manchin announced he would vote against Sohn.

Advertisement

"Especially now, the FCC must remain above the toxic partisanship that Americans are sick and tired of, and Ms. Sohn has clearly shown she is not the person to do that," Manchin said.

Sohn was nominated in October 2021, to succeed Ajit Varadaraj Pai to serve a five-year term as commissioner. She served as counselor to FCC Commissioner Tom Wheeler from 2013 to 2016, and was appointed by former President Bill Clinton as a member of the Advisory Committee on the Public Interest Obligations of Digital Television Broadcasters in 1997.

But she also has been the recent target for critical -- and misleading -- reports from conservative news sites such as Fox News and The Daily Mail's website, DailyMail.com. Both organizations have tried to link Sohn to topics such as sex trafficing and sadomasochism. Those reports also have tried to tie Sohn to issues of pedophilia because of her membership on the board of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a respected nonprofit group that advocates for online privacy and free expression online, and which has opposed sex-trafficking legislative proposals on free speech grounds.

RELATED FCC proposes $504,000 fine for Fox TV over fake emergency alert

Gary Shapiro, president of the pro-business lobbyist group Consumer Technology Association, supported her nomination.

Advertisement

"There's a little homophobia going on here. It's whispered around in the Senate. And that's a shame," he told NBC. "I like to think as a country we're past that, but apparently we're not. This smear campaign, it's been two years already."

Sohn said the largely partisan decision to block her appointment as FCC chair will result in more expensive broadband coverage and a lack of competition.

RELATED FCC seeks $62 million from wireless provider Q Link over allegations of excessive reimbursements

"Unfortunately, the American people are the real losers here. The FCC deadlock, now over two years long, will remain so for a long time," Sohn's statement reads.

"As someone who has advocated for my entire career for affordable, accessible broadband for every American, it is ironic that the 2-2 FCC will remain sidelined at the most consequential opportunity for broadband in our lifetimes."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said there are no updates on future candidates in the place of Sohn during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We appreciate Gigi Sohn's candidacy for this important role. She would have brought tremendous intellect and experience, which is why the president nominated her in the first place," Jean-Pierre said.

This article has been updated to correct the context of remarks from Gary Shapiro.

Advertisement

Read More

New FCC rule seeks to protect 988 suicide, crisis line from outages

Latest Headlines

GM offers early buyouts as part of a cost-cutting measure
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
GM offers early buyouts as part of a cost-cutting measure
March 9 (UPI) -- U.S. auto giant General Motors said Thursday it was offering a voluntary buyout program for workers not on the assembly line as part of a broader, cost-cutting effort.
Biden to unveil hotly contested budget proposal during Philadelphia speech
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to unveil hotly contested budget proposal during Philadelphia speech
March 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will unveil his federal budget proposal during a speech in Philadelphia Thursday that will call on Congress to support his plan to extend Medicare and Social Security and reduce the federal deficit.
Healthcare data breach threatens House members, leaders say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Healthcare data breach threatens House members, leaders say
March 9 (UPI) -- House leadership told Congress members and staff on Wednesday their personal data may have been exposed after the healthcare group DC Health Link was breached by a cyberattack.
Watch Live: Norfolk Southern CEO to testify before Senate panel on toxic train disaster
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Watch Live: Norfolk Southern CEO to testify before Senate panel on toxic train disaster
March 9 (UPI) -- Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is scheduled to testify before a U.S. Senate panel Thursday to answer questions about the train derailment that caused a toxic chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio.
Texas executes man who killed wife, 6-year-old stepdaughter
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Texas executes man who killed wife, 6-year-old stepdaughter
Texas is set to execute Gary Green on Tuesday after his lawyers unsuccessfully argued that his intellectual disability and history of mental illness should disqualify him from a death sentence.
Texas execution set amid claims of innocence, intellectual disability
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas execution set amid claims of innocence, intellectual disability
On Thursday evening, Texas plans to execute Arthur Brown Jr. for the 1992 shooting deaths of four Houstonians in a drug house.
Former GOP House candidate pleads guilty to violating election campaign laws
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former GOP House candidate pleads guilty to violating election campaign laws
March 9 (UPI) -- A former Republican House candidate has pleaded guilty to accepting a conduit contribution during her failed 2020 campaign.
Long-time Guantanamo Bay detainee repatriated to Saudi Arabia
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Long-time Guantanamo Bay detainee repatriated to Saudi Arabia
March 9 (UPI) -- A long-time Guantanamo Bay detainee alleged to have been an al-Qaida bomb maker has been repatriated to Saudi Arabia, Pentagon officials said.
Mitch McConnell hospitalized following fall
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Mitch McConnell hospitalized following fall
March 9 (UPI) -- Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized Wednesday night after suffering a fall at a Washington, D.C., hotel, his spokesman said.
U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet
March 9 (UPI) -- The United States government has been authorized to seize a Boeing 737 jet owned by Rosneft Oil Company on accusations that it has violated punitive measures imposed against Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian officials dispute Russian Wagner group's claims of taking Bakhmut
Ukrainian officials dispute Russian Wagner group's claims of taking Bakhmut
U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet
U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet
6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher
6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
U.S.: North Korea trying to establish 'strategic dominance' via nukes
U.S.: North Korea trying to establish 'strategic dominance' via nukes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement