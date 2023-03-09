Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 9, 2023 / 12:32 AM

U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet

By Darryl Coote
The United States has received a warrant to seize this Boeing 737-7JU aircraft owned by Russian energy company Rosneft. Photo courtesy of U.S. Justice Department/Release
The United States has received a warrant to seize this Boeing 737-7JU aircraft owned by Russian energy company Rosneft. Photo courtesy of U.S. Justice Department/Release

March 9 (UPI) -- The United States government has been authorized to seize a Boeing 737 jet owned by Rosneft Oil Company on accusations that it has violated punitive measures imposed against Russia over its war in Ukraine.

The aircraft, valued at $25 million, was last in the United States in 2014, but Biden officials say its recent travel to and from Russia violates U.S. sanctions and export controls that prohibit U.S.-manufactured aircraft from entering the country without a license.

Advertisement

U.S. officials had request permission to seize the jet, with a warrant authorizing the move unsealed Wednesday, the Justice Department said.

"Today's enforcement action demonstrates there is a price to pay for Russian companies and oligarchs that flagrantly evade sanctions that the United States has imposed in response to the unjustified war against the people of Ukraine," U.S. Attorney Breon Peace of the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.

RELATED Intelligence officials warn lawmakers about threat to U.S. posed by China, Russia

The United States and its partners have been targeting Russian oligarchs and their assets since the Kremlin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, in a coordinated effort with allies to financially squeeze those close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement

Since those sanctions went into effect, the 737 aircraft has left and re-entered Russia at least seven times, according to U.S. officials.

By ignoring the export controls, Rosneft, which is headed by U.S.-sanctioned oligarch Igor Ivanovich Sechin, converted its jet into "contraband," Andrew Adams, director of Task Force KleptoCapture, an interagency law enforcement task force dedicated to enforcing sanctions against Russia.

RELATED Ukraine officials deny Kyiv's involvement in Nord Stream attack

The warrant, he said, provides a roadmap to the private sector and foreign partners "who will refuse to provide refuge and support to the operators of this aircraft as the United States pursues its seizure and forfeiture in aid of Ukraine."

The seizure operation is to be coordinated through Task Force KleptoCapture, which was founded in March of last year.

According to the U.S. Treasury, since the war began, the administration of President Joe Biden has added more than 2,500 Russian-related targets to its Specially Designated National and Blocked Persons list, including 2,400 people and entities, 115 vessels and 19 aircraft.

RELATED EU targets human rights abusers of women, girls in new sanctions package

The United States and its partners have also frozen billions of dollars in Russian assets as well has seized several yachts and aircraft of sanctioned oligarchs and their companies.

Latest Headlines

Mitch McConnell hospitalized following fall
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Mitch McConnell hospitalized following fall
March 9 (UPI) -- Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized Wednesday night after suffering a fall at a Washington, D.C., hotel, his spokesman said.
On Int'l Women's Day, U.S. targets Iran with sanctions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
On Int'l Women's Day, U.S. targets Iran with sanctions
March 8 (UPI) -- The United States sanctioned eight Iranians and three entities on Wednesday, International Women's Day, as it seeks to punish those accused of committing human rights violations against women and girls.
6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher
March 8 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Virginia will not charge the 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in January.
Major crypto lender Silvergate Bank announces 'wind down' to liquidate assets
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Major crypto lender Silvergate Bank announces 'wind down' to liquidate assets
March 8 (UPI) -- One of the few major banks to support the cryptocurrency industry is winding down operations to begin the process of voluntary liquidation.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
March 8 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene seeks to again visit defendants who are being held in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, and she hopes to bring fellow lawmakers with her.
Intelligence officials warn lawmakers about threat to U.S. posed by China, Russia
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Intelligence officials warn lawmakers about threat to U.S. posed by China, Russia
March 8 (UPI) -- The American intelligence community assesses that Russia tried to influence the 2022 elections, and will continue attacks, according to the Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community.
CSX train derails in West Virginia, spilling fuel and oil into river
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
CSX train derails in West Virginia, spilling fuel and oil into river
March 8 (UPI) -- A CSX train derailed in West Virginia Wednesday morning, spilling diesel fuel and oil into the New River, the company said.
Senate committee votes to end military authorization for Iraq, Gulf wars
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Senate committee votes to end military authorization for Iraq, Gulf wars
March 8 (UPI) -- The Senate will soon hold a vote to officially end the authorized use of military force in Iraq and Kuwait, which could close the books on the Iraq and Gulf War.
Manchin announces opposition to Biden IRS pick
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Manchin announces opposition to Biden IRS pick
March 8 (UPI) -- West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against President Joe Biden's choice to lead the Internal Revenue Service.
Judge blocks release of Tyre Nichols video as DOJ launches probe of Memphis police
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Judge blocks release of Tyre Nichols video as DOJ launches probe of Memphis police
March 8 (UPI) -- A court order has delayed the release of about 20 hours of footage from the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian officials dispute Russian Wagner group's claims of taking Bakhmut
Ukrainian officials dispute Russian Wagner group's claims of taking Bakhmut
6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher
6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
House committee told Afghanistan troop withdrawal was 'an organizational failure '
House committee told Afghanistan troop withdrawal was 'an organizational failure '
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement