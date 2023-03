A Florida man who allegedly was inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection (which lead to law-enforcement officers having to draw their guns to protect House lawmakers, pictured) has been arrested, the Justice Department said Thursday. Staff Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- A Florida man who allegedly was inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection has been arrested, the Justice Department said Thursday. Richard Cook, 37, was arrested in Florida and charged with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor charges. Cook, of Boca Raton, allegedly was part of a confrontation with law enforcement officers in the Lower West Terrace and tunnel areas of the Capitol. Advertisement

Justice officials say Cook entered the tunnel at 3:12 p.m., while yelling "HEAVE HO!" and "PUSH!" He helped collectively push rioters against police officers who were trying to prevent the crowed from entering the Capitol building, according to a release from the department.

"While Cook joined in collective pushes, one police officer screamed in pain as the weight of the rioters' pushes pinned him between a shield and a door," the Justice Department said.

After Cook's arrest, nearly 1,000 people have now been arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.