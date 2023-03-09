Trending
March 9, 2023 / 9:18 AM

Healthcare data breach threatens House members, leaders say

By Clyde Hughes
House leadership said that lawmakers' personal information may have been exposed following a breach of healthcare provider DC Health Link. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
House leadership said that lawmakers' personal information may have been exposed following a breach of healthcare provider DC Health Link. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

March 9 (UPI) -- House leadership told Congress members and staff on Wednesday their personal data may have been exposed after the healthcare group DC Health Link was breached by a cyberattack.

While House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., did not mention what members were affected, they said the victims could also include spouses and other family members. The breach is being investigated by the FBI and the Capitol Police.

"Right now, our top priority is protecting the safety and security of anyone in the Capitol Hill community affected by the cyber hack," McCarthy and Jeffries said in a joint statement, according to Politico.

DC Health Link confirmed that "data for some DC Health Link customers has been exposed on a public forum" and said it is notifying impacted customers and will provide credit monitoring services for all customers regardless of whether their information was compromised or not.

RELATED Chinese foreign minister warns U.S. tensions could escalate to 'confrontation and conflict'

"We are taking action to ensure the security and privacy of our users' personal information," a spokesperson told Politico.

House Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor called the data breach "significant" and said "thousands" could be affected.

"We can confirm reports that data for some DC HealthLink customers have been exposed on a public forum," Szpindor said, according to CBS News. "We have initiated a comprehensive investigation and are working with forensic investigators and law enforcement."

RELATED U.S. Marshals Service hit with ransomware attack

In a separate letter from McCarthy and Jeffries to Mila Kofman, the executive director of the DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority, said the breach opened up House members to all sorts of crimes.

"This breach significantly increases the risk that members, staff, and their families will experience identity theft, financial crimes, and physical threats -- already an ongoing concern," the letter said.

They then asked what services will be offered to members and other affective and a plan moving forward.

RELATED FAA says contractors to blame for grounding of domestic flights

RELATED No evidence U.S. flight delays caused by cyber terrorism, Buttigieg says

Watch Live: Norfolk Southern CEO to testify before Senate panel on toxic train disaster
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch Live: Norfolk Southern CEO to testify before Senate panel on toxic train disaster
March 9 (UPI) -- Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is scheduled to testify before a U.S. Senate panel Thursday to answer questions about the train derailment that caused a toxic chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio.
Texas executes man who killed wife, 6-year-old stepdaughter
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas executes man who killed wife, 6-year-old stepdaughter
Texas is set to execute Gary Green on Tuesday after his lawyers unsuccessfully argued that his intellectual disability and history of mental illness should disqualify him from a death sentence.
Texas execution set amid claims of innocence, intellectual disability
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas execution set amid claims of innocence, intellectual disability
On Thursday evening, Texas plans to execute Arthur Brown Jr. for the 1992 shooting deaths of four Houstonians in a drug house.
Former GOP House candidate pleads guilty to violating election campaign laws
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former GOP House candidate pleads guilty to violating election campaign laws
March 9 (UPI) -- A former Republican House candidate has pleaded guilty to accepting a conduit contribution during her failed 2020 campaign.
Long-time Guantanamo Bay detainee repatriated to Saudi Arabia
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Long-time Guantanamo Bay detainee repatriated to Saudi Arabia
March 9 (UPI) -- A long-time Guantanamo Bay detainee alleged to have been an al-Qaida bomb maker has been repatriated to Saudi Arabia, Pentagon officials said.
Mitch McConnell hospitalized following fall
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Mitch McConnell hospitalized following fall
March 9 (UPI) -- Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized Wednesday night after suffering a fall at a Washington, D.C., hotel, his spokesman said.
U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet
March 9 (UPI) -- The United States government has been authorized to seize a Boeing 737 jet owned by Rosneft Oil Company on accusations that it has violated punitive measures imposed against Russia over its war in Ukraine.
On Int'l Women's Day, U.S. targets Iran with sanctions
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
On Int'l Women's Day, U.S. targets Iran with sanctions
March 8 (UPI) -- The United States sanctioned eight Iranians and three entities on Wednesday, International Women's Day, as it seeks to punish those accused of committing human rights violations against women and girls.
6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher
March 8 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Virginia will not charge the 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in January.
Major crypto lender Silvergate Bank announces 'wind down' to liquidate assets
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Major crypto lender Silvergate Bank announces 'wind down' to liquidate assets
March 8 (UPI) -- One of the few major banks to support the cryptocurrency industry is winding down operations to begin the process of voluntary liquidation.
