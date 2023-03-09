Trending
March 9, 2023 / 2:18 PM

3 million Calico Critters toys recalled over choking hazard after 2 kids die

By Cara Murez, HealthDay Reporter
Epoch Everlasting Play has recalled more than 3.2 million Calico Critters toys with bottle and pacifier accessories due to a choking hazard. Photo courtesy of U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Calico Critters animal figures and sets that were sold with bottle and pacifier accessories are being recalled due to a choking hazard.

Epoch Everlasting Play has recalled more than 3.2 million of the toys, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced.

The Pine Brook, N.J.-based company recalled the flocked animal figures and accessories after three reported incidents, including two deaths.

A 2-year-old died in 2018 in New Mexico and a 9-month-old died in 2015 in Japan.

Parents and caregivers should take the recalled bottle and pacifier accessories away from children immediately, CPSC advised.

The bottle accessories were sold in yellow, pink, blue and orange. One style of the bottle has two yellow handles. The pacifier accessories were sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue and teal.

The products were sold at Walmart, Meijer, and other stores nationwide as well as online at Amazon and www.calicocritters.com from January 2000 through December 2021 for between $10 and $80.

To receive a free replacement accessory, consumers can contact Epoch Everlasting Play LLC for instructions on how to submit a photo of the recalled item, confirmation that it has been destroyed and contact information.

To contact the company, call 800-631-1272 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST weekdays; send email to [email protected]; or visit one of two online sites.

One is https://epocheverlastingplay.com/ (click on "Product Recalls"). The other is https://calicocritters.com/en-us/.

More information

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has a list of recalled products from Epoch Everlasting Play.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Cosori recalls more than 2M air fryers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico CPSC warns of entrapment hazard with strollers after 1 death reported Too-hot tap water can cause scalding injuries in seconds

