Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 9, 2023 / 2:07 PM

Sanders introduces bill to increase teacher pay to at least $60,000 per year

By Clyde Hughes
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a press conference with Senate Democrats on the House budget at the U.S. Capitol on March 1. He proposed a bill to raise the salary of teachers to a minimum $60,000 per year. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a press conference with Senate Democrats on the House budget at the U.S. Capitol on March 1. He proposed a bill to raise the salary of teachers to a minimum $60,000 per year. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced on Thursday a bill to increase the pay of all teachers to at least $60,000 annually to address a country-wide shortage of educators.

Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, said the legislation would allow all public schoolteachers to earn a livable and competitive wage that is at least $60,000 a year and increases over the course of their career.

Advertisement

In addition to requiring that states establish a minimum teacher's salary of $60,000, the Pay Teachers Act would require new federal investments in teachers and public schools, including tripling Title I-A funding and funding for rural education programs, along with diversifying and expanding the teacher pipeline and strengthening leadership.

Other senators who have signed on to the bill include Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M.; Ed Markey, D-Mass.; Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.; Alex Padilla, D-Calif.; Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; and Peter Welch, D-Vt.

RELATED Supreme Court hears arguments over Biden's student debt relief plan

"It is simply unacceptable that, in the richest country in the history of the world, many teachers are having to work two or three extra jobs just to make ends meet," Sanders said in a statement. "The situation has become so absurd that the Top 15 hedge fund managers on Wall Street make more money in a single year than every kindergarten teacher in America combined -- over 120,000 teachers.

Advertisement

"Wages for public school teachers are so low that in 36 states, the average public school teacher with a family of four qualifies for food stamps, public housing and other government assistance programs."

Sanders said the starting pay for teachers in nearly 40% of school districts is less than $40,000 a year. Forty-three percent of all public school teachers make less than $60,000 a year and hundreds of thousands of public school teachers have to work two or three jobs during the school year to make ends meet.

RELATED Education Department announces $18M in grants to boost teacher diversity

"We have got to do better than that," Sanders said. "It is time to end the international embarrassment of America ranking 29th out of 30 countries in pay for middle school teachers. If we are going to have the best public school system in the world, we have got to radically change our attitude toward education and make sure that every teacher in America receives the compensation that they deserve for the enormously important and difficult work that they do."

On Thursday, Sanders also rolled out a bill that would cap the list price of insulin at $20 per vial, following on the heels of Eli Lilly announcing a $35 monthly insulin cap.

Advertisement

"There is no reason why Americans should pay the highest prices in the world for insulin -- in some cases, ten times as much as people in other countries," Sander said.

RELATED Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveils universal school choice proposal

Latest Headlines

Norfolk Southern CEO apologizes for trainwreck, vows 'to make this right'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Norfolk Southern CEO apologizes for trainwreck, vows 'to make this right'
March 9 (UPI) -- Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw apologized Thursday during a hearing in front of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee for the February train derailment of toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio.
Mitch McConnell hospitalized for concussion following fall
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Mitch McConnell hospitalized for concussion following fall
March 9 (UPI) -- Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized Wednesday night after falling and suffering a concussion at a Washington, D.C., hotel, his spokesman said.
Watch live: Biden says his budget proposal will help 'hardworking Americans'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Watch live: Biden says his budget proposal will help 'hardworking Americans'
March 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden unveiled his federal budget proposal during a speech in Philadelphia Thursday, calling on Congress to support his plan to extend Medicare and Social Security and reduce the federal deficit.
3 million Calico Critters toys recalled over choking hazard after 2 kids die
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
3 million Calico Critters toys recalled over choking hazard after 2 kids die
Epoch Everlasting Play has recalled more than 3.2 million Calico Critters toys with bottle and pacifier accessories due to a choking hazard.
GM offers early buyouts as part of a cost-cutting measure
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
GM offers early buyouts as part of a cost-cutting measure
March 9 (UPI) -- U.S. auto giant General Motors said Thursday it was offering a voluntary buyout program for workers not on the assembly line as part of a broader, cost-cutting effort.
Gigi Sohn, first openly gay FCC commissioner candidate, withdraws after vocal opposition
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Gigi Sohn, first openly gay FCC commissioner candidate, withdraws after vocal opposition
March 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's pick for the next FCC commissioner, Gigi Sohn, is withdrawing her candidacy after unrelenting and vocal opposition from Republicans that even some of her critics called over the line.
Healthcare data breach threatens House members, leaders say
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Healthcare data breach threatens House members, leaders say
March 9 (UPI) -- House leadership told Congress members and staff on Wednesday their personal data may have been exposed after the healthcare group DC Health Link was breached by a cyberattack.
Texas executes man who killed wife, 6-year-old stepdaughter
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Texas executes man who killed wife, 6-year-old stepdaughter
Texas is set to execute Gary Green on Tuesday after his lawyers unsuccessfully argued that his intellectual disability and history of mental illness should disqualify him from a death sentence.
Texas execution set amid claims of innocence, intellectual disability
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas execution set amid claims of innocence, intellectual disability
On Thursday evening, Texas plans to execute Arthur Brown Jr. for the 1992 shooting deaths of four Houstonians in a drug house.
Former GOP House candidate pleads guilty to violating election campaign laws
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Former GOP House candidate pleads guilty to violating election campaign laws
March 9 (UPI) -- A former Republican House candidate has pleaded guilty to accepting a conduit contribution during her failed 2020 campaign.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet
U.S. moves to seize Rosneft-owned Boeing 737 jet
6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher
6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
U.S.: North Korea trying to establish 'strategic dominance' via nukes
U.S.: North Korea trying to establish 'strategic dominance' via nukes
CSX train derails in West Virginia, spilling fuel and oil into river
CSX train derails in West Virginia, spilling fuel and oil into river
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement