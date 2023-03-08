Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 8, 2023 / 8:54 PM

6-year-old boy will not be charged in shooting that injured Va. teacher

By Joe Fisher
Prosecutors in Virginia say they will not charge the 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in January. Image courtesy of Richneck Elementary School
Prosecutors in Virginia say they will not charge the 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in January. Image courtesy of Richneck Elementary School

March 8 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Virginia will not charge the 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in January.

Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn told ABC News on Wednesday that it would be "problematic" to charge the child with a crime because he would not be competent to stand trial.

Advertisement

"I think it's problematic to assume that a 6-year-old understands the criminal justice system enough to be competent to stand trial," Gwynn told Hampton, Va., ABC affiliate WVEC.

The attorney did not rule out charging anyone else in the case. Days after the Jan. 6 shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., the Newport News Police Department determined that the child used a gun belonging to his mother to shoot his teacher, 25-year-old Abigail Zwerner.

RELATED Virginia school reopens after teacher shot by student

Zwerner was injured, suffering one gunshot wound from the 9mm Taurus handgun fired by the student. A bullet went through her hand and hit her in the upper chest.

An attorney for the child's family said the gun was stored in a safe location in the home. The family, nor the attorney, have shared information about how the child obtained the weapon.

Advertisement

Diane Toscano, Zwerner's attorney, said school administrators ignored multiple warnings that the child brought a gun to school. One warning came after a member of the school staff was told by another child that the boy had shown them the gun during recess and threatened to shoot them.

RELATED Va. school superintendent ousted as lawyer says warnings about kid, gun ignored

Between 16 and 20 students were reportedly in the classroom when the shooting took place. Zwerner was seen on surveillance camera leaving the classroom after all of the students had fled to other classrooms. She made her way to the administrative office, where staff provided immediate aid while awaiting first responders. A member of the staff held the child down until deputies arrived and took him into custody.

The boy's family said he has an "acute disability," according to ABC News. His care plan at the school included his parents attending school with him but the week of the shooting was the first that they were not in attendance.

"Our objective is not just to do something as quickly as possible," Gwynn said, according to NBC News. "Once we analyze all the facts, we will charge any person or persons that we believe we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt committed a crime."

Advertisement

Read More

Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher says gun was stored securely

Latest Headlines

Major crypto lender Silvergate Bank announces 'wind down' to liquidate assets
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Major crypto lender Silvergate Bank announces 'wind down' to liquidate assets
March 8 (UPI) -- One of the few major banks to support the cryptocurrency industry is winding down operations to begin the process of voluntary liquidation.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
March 8 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene seeks to again visit defendants who are being held in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, and she hopes to bring fellow lawmakers with her.
Intelligence officials warn lawmakers about threat to U.S. posed by China, Russia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Intelligence officials warn lawmakers about threat to U.S. posed by China, Russia
March 8 (UPI) -- The American intelligence community assesses that Russia tried to influence the 2022 elections, and will continue attacks, according to the Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community.
CSX train derails in West Virginia, spilling fuel and oil into river
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CSX train derails in West Virginia, spilling fuel and oil into river
March 8 (UPI) -- A CSX train derailed in West Virginia Wednesday morning, spilling diesel fuel and oil into the New River, the company said.
Senate committee votes to end military authorization for Iraq, Gulf wars
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate committee votes to end military authorization for Iraq, Gulf wars
March 8 (UPI) -- The Senate will soon hold a vote to officially end the authorized use of military force in Iraq and Kuwait, which could close the books on the Iraq and Gulf War.
Manchin announces opposition to Biden IRS pick
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Manchin announces opposition to Biden IRS pick
March 8 (UPI) -- West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against President Joe Biden's choice to lead the Internal Revenue Service.
Judge blocks release of Tyre Nichols video as DOJ launches probe of Memphis police
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge blocks release of Tyre Nichols video as DOJ launches probe of Memphis police
March 8 (UPI) -- A court order has delayed the release of about 20 hours of footage from the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers on Wednesday.
EPA proposes stronger limits to reduce wastewater from coal-fired power plants
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
EPA proposes stronger limits to reduce wastewater from coal-fired power plants
March 8 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday proposed a new rule to reduce the number of pollutants released from coal power plants by 580 million pounds per year, according to the EPA.
DOJ: Louisville police violated federal law, discriminated against Black people
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
DOJ: Louisville police violated federal law, discriminated against Black people
March 8 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Wednesday that it found the that Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville/Jefferson County Metro government violated the Constitution and federal law.
Rystad: More gas leaving the U.S. economy, but markets look balanced
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Rystad: More gas leaving the U.S. economy, but markets look balanced
March 8 (UPI) -- More U.S. natural gas is leaving the market in the form of exports of liquefied natural gas, though the approach of spring could limit domestic demand to keep markets balanced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian officials dispute Russian Wagner group's claims of taking Bakhmut
Ukrainian officials dispute Russian Wagner group's claims of taking Bakhmut
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
House committee told Afghanistan troop withdrawal was 'an organizational failure '
House committee told Afghanistan troop withdrawal was 'an organizational failure '
Oklahoma voters say 'no' to legalizing recreational marijuana use
Oklahoma voters say 'no' to legalizing recreational marijuana use
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement