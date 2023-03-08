Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 8, 2023 / 5:42 PM

CSX train derails in West Virginia, spilling fuel and oil into river

By Matt Bernardini
A CSX train derailed in West Virginia on Wednesday, the latest in a series of high-profile derailments that have included three Norfolk Southern incidents in Ohio (including a derailment in East Palestine, pictured) since last month. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
A CSX train derailed in West Virginia on Wednesday, the latest in a series of high-profile derailments that have included three Norfolk Southern incidents in Ohio (including a derailment in East Palestine, pictured) since last month. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- A CSX train derailed in West Virginia Wednesday morning, spilling diesel fuel and oil into the New River, the company said.

All crew members on board are being treated for non-life threatening injuries after the train's four locomotives and nine empty coal cars derailed in Sandstone, W. Va. CSX said that while oil and fuel spilled into the river, there were no hazardous materials onboard the train.

Advertisement

The incident comes after a series of high-profile train derailments and incidents that have caused deaths and environmental harm.

A bipartisan group of politicians is demanding answers to the response to last month's Norfolk Southern freight train crash in Ohio, which sent chemicals, including vinyl chloride, into the water table of East Palestine, located along the Pennsylvania border. Following the crash, the company performed a controlled release of the hazardous material to prevent the rail cars from exploding.

RELATED EPA proposes stronger limits to reduce wastewater from coal-fired power plants

Pete Buttigieg, secretary of Transportation, tweeted Tuesday, saying, "Now, more than ever, it is time for stronger freight railroad accountability and safety."

Rail safety is a pressing issue in other parts of the world, too. Earlier this month, 57 people died in a head-on collision between two trains in Greece. The accident has led to the resignation of the transport minister and the arrest of the stationmaster. And on Tuesday, two people were killed when a train derailed in Northern Egypt.

Advertisement

And earlier this week a U.S. train conductor -- working for Norfolk Southern -- was killed in Ohio when he was struck by a dump truck.

RELATED Four killed, dozens injured in Egypt train derailment

Meanwhile, Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is scheduled to testify before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Thursday.

The hearing will look into the issue of environmental and community health in East Palestine and also whether freight train regulations need to be strengthened.

RELATED Conductor killed in third Norfolk Southern rail accident in Ohio since last month

Latest Headlines

Senate committee votes to end military authorization for Iraq, Gulf wars
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate committee votes to end military authorization for Iraq, Gulf wars
March 8 (UPI) -- The Senate will soon hold a vote to officially end the authorized use of military force in Iraq and Kuwait, which could close the books on the Iraq and Gulf War.
Manchin announces opposition to Biden IRS pick
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Manchin announces opposition to Biden IRS pick
March 8 (UPI) -- West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against President Joe Biden's choice to lead the Internal Revenue Service.
Judge blocks release of Tyre Nichols video as DOJ launches probe of Memphis police
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge blocks release of Tyre Nichols video as DOJ launches probe of Memphis police
March 8 (UPI) -- A court order has delayed the release of about 20 hours of footage from the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers on Wednesday.
EPA proposes stronger limits to reduce wastewater from coal-fired power plants
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
EPA proposes stronger limits to reduce wastewater from coal-fired power plants
March 8 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday proposed a new rule to reduce the number of pollutants released from coal power plants by 580 million pounds per year, according to the EPA.
DOJ: Louisville police violated federal law, discriminated against Black people
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
DOJ: Louisville police violated federal law, discriminated against Black people
March 8 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Wednesday that it found the that Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville/Jefferson County Metro government violated the Constitution and federal law.
Rystad: More gas leaving the U.S. economy, but markets look balanced
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rystad: More gas leaving the U.S. economy, but markets look balanced
March 8 (UPI) -- More U.S. natural gas is leaving the market in the form of exports of liquefied natural gas, though the approach of spring could limit domestic demand to keep markets balanced.
NHTSA investigating reports of steering wheels falling off Tesla Model Y vehicles
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NHTSA investigating reports of steering wheels falling off Tesla Model Y vehicles
March 8 (UPI) -- Tesla is under investigation after complaints that the steering wheels of its 2023 Model Y vehicles had fallen off while people were driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
U.S. energy data show a decline in demand
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. energy data show a decline in demand
March 8 (UPI) -- Economic headwinds in the U.S. economy may be showing up as a significant decline in energy demand from year-ago levels, federal data from Wednesday show.
Fed Chair Powell: 'It will take time' for policy moves to impact inflation
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Fed Chair Powell: 'It will take time' for policy moves to impact inflation
March 8 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday that more interest rate hikes are likely in the ongoing battle against inflation.
ADP data show hiring last month doubled the January pace
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
ADP data show hiring last month doubled the January pace
March 8 (UPI) -- Amid concerns that a strong labor market is forcing the hands of officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve, private payroll processor ADP showed Wednesday that hiring was robust in February.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian officials dispute Russian Wagner group's claims of taking Bakhmut
Ukrainian officials dispute Russian Wagner group's claims of taking Bakhmut
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
Gigi Sohn, first openly gay FCC commissioner candidate, withdraws after vocal opposition
Gigi Sohn, first openly gay FCC commissioner candidate, withdraws after vocal opposition
House committee told Afghanistan troop withdrawal was 'an organizational failure '
House committee told Afghanistan troop withdrawal was 'an organizational failure '
Oklahoma voters say 'no' to legalizing recreational marijuana use
Oklahoma voters say 'no' to legalizing recreational marijuana use
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement