Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 8, 2023 / 7:46 AM / Updated at 8:15 AM

House hearings on Afghanistan troop withdrawal set to begin

By Matt Bernardini
1/8
Refugees are evacuated from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, 2021, where dozens of U.S. service members and Afghans were killed by an attack during the U.S. withdrawal of troops. Photo by Hassan Majeed/UPI
Refugees are evacuated from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, 2021, where dozens of U.S. service members and Afghans were killed by an attack during the U.S. withdrawal of troops. Photo by Hassan Majeed/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- The House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold its first hearing Wednesday on the United States' troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Two groups that organized charter flights from the country, Allied Airlift 21 and Task Force Pineapple, are scheduled to testify before the Republican-led committee, which has criticized the Biden administration's withdrawal.

Advertisement

The committee said in a statement that the hearing would build upon a report released last August that said the Biden administration had not handed over enough documents regarding the withdrawal.

"The Biden administration's, and specifically the State Department's, refusal to provide Congress with the necessary information regarding America's unconditional withdrawal from Afghanistan has hampered the Minority Committee's ability to complete a thorough investigation," the report said.

RELATED U.N. head fears war in Ukraine is widening as world watches

As the United States completed the withdrawal, 13 U.S. troops were killed on Aug. 26 in coordinated bombings by ISIS-K fighters near the airport in Kabul. President Joe Biden later ordered a drone strike against ISIS-K targets in Kabul, which also killed several civilians.

ISIS-K is an offshoot of the Islamic State operating in Khorasan Province.

Advertisement

More than 124,000 people were evacuated from the country and U.S. weapons worth billions of dollars were left behind.

RELATED House Republicans seek Afghan withdrawal documents from Biden administration

A report by Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction concluded that the withdrawal of U.S. military forces was a contributing factor to the collapse of the Afghan government in August 2021, which was followed by Taliban troops swiftly overtaking Kabul.

"The single most important factor in the collapse ... was the U.S. decision to withdraw military forces and contractors from Afghanistan through signing the U.S.-Taliban agreement in February 2020 under the Trump administration, followed by President Biden's withdrawal announcement in April 2021," the report said.

SIGAR added that morale among the Afghan forces had been "destroyed" by the U.S. withdrawal and especially by negotiations between former President Donald Trump -- who initially reached the deal to withdraw U.S. troops -- and the Taliban.

RELATED Taliban releases two Americans, State Department says

The Foreign Affairs Committee is not the only panel in the House seeking more information from the Biden administration on Afghanistan.

"The Biden administration was tragically unprepared for the Afghanistan withdrawal and their decisions in the region directly resulted in a national security and humanitarian catastrophe," House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said in a statement.

Advertisement

Letters were sent by Comer and other Republicans to the White House, the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Agency for International Development, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff seeking information for oversight hearings.

Scenes from the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley deliver remarks about the end of the 20-year military mission in Afghanistan at the Pentagon, in Arlington, Va., on September 1. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

State Department spokesman Ned Price to step down
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
State Department spokesman Ned Price to step down
March 8 (UPI) -- The State Department's top spokesman Ned Price will step down later this month after more than two years on the job to assume a new role working directly for Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
Florida Republicans introduce bills to ban abortion at 6 weeks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida Republicans introduce bills to ban abortion at 6 weeks
March 8 (UPI) -- Florida Republicans have introduced bills in both the House and Senate to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
Oklahoma voters say 'no' to legalizing recreational marijuana use
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Oklahoma voters say 'no' to legalizing recreational marijuana use
March 8 (UPI) -- Voters in Oklahoma have overwhelming rejected a proposal to legalize, regulate and tax the recreational use of marijuana by adults in the state.
Five women sue Texas over near-total abortion ban
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Five women sue Texas over near-total abortion ban
March 8 (UPI) -- Five women who say they were harmed by Texas' near-total abortion ban are suing their state in a first-of-its-kind lawsuit brought by patients who were denied the medical procedure they needed.
Gigi Sohn, first openly gay FCC commissioner candidate, withdraws after vocal opposition
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Gigi Sohn, first openly gay FCC commissioner candidate, withdraws after vocal opposition
March 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's pick for the next FCC commissioner, Gigi Sohn, is withdrawing her candidacy after unrelenting and vocal opposition from Republicans that even some of her critics called over the line.
Bipartisan congressional proposal would counter risks to national security posed by TikTok
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Bipartisan congressional proposal would counter risks to national security posed by TikTok
March 7 (UPI) -- Congressional lawmakers introduced a bill Tuesday in response to fears about the potential threat to U.S. national security posed by foreign-controlled tech platforms such as TikTok.
Two trampled to death at GloRilla concert in Rochester, N.Y.
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Two trampled to death at GloRilla concert in Rochester, N.Y.
March 7 (UPI) -- The Rochester, N.Y., Police Department has confirmed the deaths of two women resulting from a stampede during a GloRilla concert.
Conductor killed in third Norfolk Southern rail accident in Ohio since last month
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Conductor killed in third Norfolk Southern rail accident in Ohio since last month
March 7 (UPI) -- A train conductor with Norfolk Southern was killed in Ohio on Tuesday when he was struck by a dump truck, the railroad said.
Massive storm to deliver heavy snow, storms to central U.S.
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Massive storm to deliver heavy snow, storms to central U.S.
AccuWeather meteorologists say an impending storm will unleash wintry and severe weather hazards across the nation's midsection.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to visit White House in April
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to visit White House in April
March 7 (UPI) -- The White House announced Tuesday that South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee will travel to Washington for an official state visit on April 26.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran announces arrests in poisoning of schoolgirls
Iran announces arrests in poisoning of schoolgirls
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
Mexican authorities find 2 abducted Americans dead, 2 alive
Italian energy company Eni makes breakthrough in wave energy
Italian energy company Eni makes breakthrough in wave energy
Britain unveils new asylum laws to tackle its small boat crisis
Britain unveils new asylum laws to tackle its small boat crisis
Chinese foreign minister warns U.S. tensions could escalate to 'confrontation and conflict'
Chinese foreign minister warns U.S. tensions could escalate to 'confrontation and conflict'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement