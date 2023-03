The Rochester, N.Y., Police Department has confirmed the deaths of two women resulting from a stampede during a GloRilla concert. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- The Rochester, N.Y., Police Department has confirmed the deaths of two women resulting from a stampede during a GloRilla concert. At about 11 p.m. on Monday, attendees of the GloRilla and Finese2tymes concert at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, N.Y., rushed the exits after what many at the time believed to be gunshots. Rhodesia Belton, 33, and Brandy Miller, 35, were trampled to death during the chaos, the department said. Advertisement

A third female was severely injured and seven more were reportedly treated for injuries.

Police said there is no evidence of gunfire and the department is investigating multiple potential causes for the stampede.

"Investigators from Patrol Section Investigations are currently assigned to investigate this incident to not only determine what happened, but to bring accountability to those who are culpable for last night's tragedy," the Rochester Police Department said in a press release. "We are hearing many reports of potential causes, including crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray and more."

GloRilla, a Memphis-based rapper, shared her condolences on Twitter on Monday.

"I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday's show. My fans mean the world to me. Praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected," she wrote.

Advertisement I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday's show. My fans mean the world to me praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected — GloRilla (@GloTheofficial) March 7, 2023

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said there will be an investigation into whether the venue operators took necessary safety measures and called the incident "totally unacceptable," the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reports.

"We are going to hold people accountable for what happened last night, period," Evans said. "I intend to get to the bottom of this."