U.S. News
March 7, 2023 / 2:56 AM

U.S. blacklists Syrian officer accused of committing massacre

By Darryl Coote
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the blacklisting of a Syrian intelligence official accused of killing dozens of people during a 2013 massacre in Damascus. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
March 7 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden has blacklisted a Syrian intelligence officer seen in decade-old footage made public last year killing dozens of people during a Damascus neighborhood massacre.

Amjad Yousef, a warrant officer in the Syrian Military Intelligence Directorate, was designated Monday by the State Department under an act that arms Secretary Antony Blinken with the powers to ban entry to the United Sates foreign officials involved in significant corruption or gross violations of human rights.

The entry ban imposed Monday also includes Yousef's wife, Ana Wasouf, and their immediate family members.

Yousef has been accused of being behind the deaths of 41 people on April 16, 2013, in the Damascus neighborhood of Tadamon.

RELATED Treasury sanctions three Russians for imprisonment of opposition leader

Video of the massacre was made public last year, with an article by New Lines Magazine stating Yousef was one of two main executioners seen in the footage.

The article states Yousef and another man are seen in three separate videos, each about 7 minutes in length, executing their victims in broad daylight before dumping the bodies in pits where they would be burned.

Blinken said Monday that the State Department was designating Yousef as they seek accountability for the atrocity.

RELATED Two Kansas men arrested in plot to export banned technology to Russia

"The United States remembers and honors the victims and survivors of the Tadamon Massacre and the victims of the many other mass killings the Assad regime has carried out," Blinken said in a statement.

"The footage of this massacre, coupled with the ongoing killing and abuse of countless Syrians, serves as a sobering reminder for why countries should not normalize relations with the Assad regime absent enduring progress towards a political resolution."

Syria has been engulfed by civil war since 2011 when the regime of President Bashar al-Assad launched a crack down on pro-democracy protesters.

RELATED U.S. imposes fresh sanctions targeting Iran's petroleum, petrochemical trade

According to the U.S. Congressional Service, more than 500,000 people have been killed in the war, with senior United Nations officials stating late January that some 70% of the country was in need of humanitarian aid.

The situation in the country has been further exasperated by two strong earthquakes that stuck southern Turkey near the Syrian border on Feb. 6, killing tens of thousands of people in both countries.

Blinken said Monday that the United States will continue to support Syrian-led efforts to ensure that those who commit human rights violations and abuses in the Middle Eastern country are held to account.

"Our support for the brave Syrians who continue to risk their lives to hold the Assad regime accountable will not waver, and we will pursue every measure to find justice for victims and survivors of atrocities and to promote accountability for those responsible, including the Assad regime and its allies," he said.

