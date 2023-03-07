Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 7, 2023 / 6:00 AM

Social media influencer used $1M COVID-19 loans to fund luxurious lifestyle

By Paul Godfrey
Social media influencer Danielle Miller pleaded guilty to using more than $1 million in COVID-19 loans to fund her luxurious lifestyle. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Social media influencer Danielle Miller pleaded guilty to using more than $1 million in COVID-19 loans to fund her luxurious lifestyle. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- A social-media influencer from Miami has pleaded guilty to using stolen identities to fraudulently obtained more than $1 million in COVID-19 loans to fund a luxurious lifestyle including traveling by private jet and staying in luxury apartments and hotels.

Danielle Miller, 32, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston on Monday to three counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft between July 2020 and May 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts said in a news release.

Advertisement

A prolific Instagram influencer with more than 34,000 followers, Miller faces up to 20 years in prison for each and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the wire fraud charges and two years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for each of the aggravated identity theft charges when she is back in court for sentencing in June.

Her posts bragged of a jet-set lifestyle showing her buying luxury goods and renting luxury accommodation -- all paid for with the proceeds of fraud.

RELATED Biden announces $1.6B plan to fight pandemic aid fraud, go after criminals

The elaborate scheme Miller devised and executed involved using fake business names and the personal details of 10 individuals to apply for COVID-19 federal relief loans including Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds through the U.S. Small Business Administration, as well as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and related unemployment benefits.

Advertisement

Miller was also in possession of fake driver's licenses with victims' names but bearing Miller's photograph, one of which she used to charter a Gulfstream private jet to fly from Florida to California, where she stayed at a luxury hotel under the same victim's name, according to the U.S. Attorney.

In a separate instance, Miller used the identity of another victim to rent a luxury apartment in Florida.

RELATED Alleged COVID-19 scammer returns to U.S. after year on the run

The prosecution was the result of a multi-agency investigation in New England and Florida led by Homeland Security's Investigations Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force and involved agents from the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General, Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General and Massachusetts police.

Miller's conviction comes five days after the White House announced a plan to combat rampant fraud that has emerged as a result of scammers and criminal organizations ripping off hundreds of billions of dollars in pandemic aid that was supposed to be used to help struggling families and businesses.

The move by President Joe Biden to help states address the problem comes one day after the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General estimated that at least $191 billion in unemployment payments throughout the pandemic could have been improper or fraudulent.

Advertisement

Read More

Watchdog: $191B in pandemic unemployment payments possibly 'improper'

Latest Headlines

Massachusetts man charged with trying to stab flight attendant
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Massachusetts man charged with trying to stab flight attendant
March 7 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with attempting to stab a United Airlines flight attendant in the neck with a broken metal spoon.
U.S. blacklists Syrian officer accused of committing massacre
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Syrian officer accused of committing massacre
March 7 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden has blacklisted a Syrian intelligence officer seen in decade-old footage made public last year killing dozens of people during a Damascus neighborhood massacre.
17-year-old arrested for home invasion that left three dead
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
17-year-old arrested for home invasion that left three dead
March 7 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder after a home invasion near Chicago over the weekend left three people dead, including the suspect's girlfriend.
23 charged with domestic terrorism over Atlanta police training facility protest
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
23 charged with domestic terrorism over Atlanta police training facility protest
March 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia said 23 people arrested over the weekend for attacking the construction site of a planned Atlanta police training facility have been charged with domestic terrorism.
In Colorado speech, Vice President Kamala Harris shares her optimism for climate battle
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
In Colorado speech, Vice President Kamala Harris shares her optimism for climate battle
March 6 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris shared a lot of optimism about the fight against climate change during an event in the Denver metro on Monday.
President Joe Biden touts support for firefighters at IAFF legislative conference
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
President Joe Biden touts support for firefighters at IAFF legislative conference
March 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden trumpeted the legislation he has signed to improve benefits for firefighters at the International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
Marlboro parent company Altria to acquire e-cig startup NJOY for $2.75 billion
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Marlboro parent company Altria to acquire e-cig startup NJOY for $2.75 billion
March 6 (UPI) -- Altria Group Inc. has reached an agreement to purchase e-cigarette startup company NJOY Holdings for $2.75 billion.
New atmospheric river to raise flood risk, drop more snow in Calif.
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
New atmospheric river to raise flood risk, drop more snow in Calif.
A storm system with milder air that was brewing over the Pacific Ocean at the start of the week will impact California from Friday to Saturday and generate a high risk of flooding.
Citing 'uncertain economic environment,' Sirius XM says it will lay off almost 500
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Citing 'uncertain economic environment,' Sirius XM says it will lay off almost 500
March 6 (UPI) -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc., which dominates the satellite radio and online radio landscape in the United States, told employees on Monday it was reducing its workforce by 8%, laying off nearly 500 people.
Pa. Gov. Shapiro says Norfolk Southern will reimburse state more than $7M
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Pa. Gov. Shapiro says Norfolk Southern will reimburse state more than $7M
March 6 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Monday that Norfolk Southern will pay $7.38 million to the state for the Feb. 3 train derailment that affected Beaver and Lawrence counties there.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Atlanta police detain 35 in clash at proposed training facility
Atlanta police detain 35 in clash at proposed training facility
Greek PM apologizes to nation for deadly train crash; stationmaster ordered held
Greek PM apologizes to nation for deadly train crash; stationmaster ordered held
British, German fighter aircraft to jointly police skies of NATO ally Estonia
British, German fighter aircraft to jointly police skies of NATO ally Estonia
President Joe Biden touts support for firefighters at IAFF legislative conference
President Joe Biden touts support for firefighters at IAFF legislative conference
FBI posts $50,000 reward for four U.S. citizens kidnapped in Mexico
FBI posts $50,000 reward for four U.S. citizens kidnapped in Mexico
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement