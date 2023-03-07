Social media influencer used $1M COVID-19 loans to fund luxurious lifestyle

Social media influencer Danielle Miller pleaded guilty to using more than $1 million in COVID-19 loans to fund her luxurious lifestyle. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- A social-media influencer from Miami has pleaded guilty to using stolen identities to fraudulently obtained more than $1 million in COVID-19 loans to fund a luxurious lifestyle including traveling by private jet and staying in luxury apartments and hotels. Danielle Miller, 32, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston on Monday to three counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft between July 2020 and May 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts said in a news release. Advertisement

A prolific Instagram influencer with more than 34,000 followers, Miller faces up to 20 years in prison for each and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the wire fraud charges and two years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for each of the aggravated identity theft charges when she is back in court for sentencing in June.

Her posts bragged of a jet-set lifestyle showing her buying luxury goods and renting luxury accommodation -- all paid for with the proceeds of fraud.

The elaborate scheme Miller devised and executed involved using fake business names and the personal details of 10 individuals to apply for COVID-19 federal relief loans including Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds through the U.S. Small Business Administration, as well as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and related unemployment benefits.

Miller was also in possession of fake driver's licenses with victims' names but bearing Miller's photograph, one of which she used to charter a Gulfstream private jet to fly from Florida to California, where she stayed at a luxury hotel under the same victim's name, according to the U.S. Attorney.

In a separate instance, Miller used the identity of another victim to rent a luxury apartment in Florida.

The prosecution was the result of a multi-agency investigation in New England and Florida led by Homeland Security's Investigations Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force and involved agents from the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General, Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General and Massachusetts police.

Miller's conviction comes five days after the White House announced a plan to combat rampant fraud that has emerged as a result of scammers and criminal organizations ripping off hundreds of billions of dollars in pandemic aid that was supposed to be used to help struggling families and businesses.

The move by President Joe Biden to help states address the problem comes one day after the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General estimated that at least $191 billion in unemployment payments throughout the pandemic could have been improper or fraudulent.