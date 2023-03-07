Best Buy announces partnership with Atrium Health to provide home healthcare

Best Buy announced that it was partnering with Atrium Health to provide home healthcare services. Photo by Lynn Watson/Shutterstock.com

March 7 (UPI) -- Best Buy struck a deal with Atrium Health on Tuesday that will enable its Geek Squad to help set up virtual hospital rooms. The three-year deal with the North Carolina-based healthcare system will allow Best Buy's Geek Squad to go to patients' homes and set up technology that remotely monitors a person's heart rate, blood oxygen level and other vitals. They also will train the patient on how to use the devices and share the data with doctors and nurses. Advertisement

"We knew Atrium Health was the right partner to help tackle the unique challenges within the care at home experience," Deborah Di Sanzo, president of Best Buy Health, said in a statement. "We're excited to leverage our expertise in omnichannel, supply chain, Caring Center support and services, in-home support and our ability to connect patients and providers through Current Health's care at home platform."

Atrium Health first launched its hospital at home program during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Rasu Shrestha, chief innovation and commercialization officer at Atrium, said.

"Our partnership with Best Buy Health will help change the lives of our patients and consumers, giving them access to the tools and experiences they need to receive care in the comfort of their own home," Shrestha said.

The two sides did not disclose financial terms but said that Atrium will buy devices from Best Buy and use Geek Squad to install them.

Last month, Amazon also entered the healthcare business by acquiring membership-based primary care provider One Medical.

The deal for the San Francisco-based health provider is reportedly worth $3.9 billion.