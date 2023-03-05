Advertisement
U.S. News
March 5, 2023 / 11:52 AM / Updated at 9:31 AM

Train derails in Ohio weeks after toxic chemical spill in East Palestine

By Adam Schrader & Darryl Coote
A train derailed in Ohio on Saturday requiring hazardous materials crews to respond, just weeks after another train carrying toxic chemicals derailed and ignited a fire near the town of East Palestine. File Photo courtesy of Norfolk Southern
A train derailed in Ohio on Saturday requiring hazardous materials crews to respond, just weeks after another train carrying toxic chemicals derailed and ignited a fire near the town of East Palestine. File Photo courtesy of Norfolk Southern

March 5 (UPI) -- A train derailed in Ohio on Saturday afternoon, requiring hazardous materials crews to respond, just weeks after another train carrying toxic chemicals derailed and ignited a fire near the town of East Palestine.

More than 20 cars in the 212-car train derailed at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in Springfield Township, located near Cincinnati, while carrying tankers with "residual amounts" of diesel exhaust fluid and polyacrylamide water solution, officials in Clark County said in a statement.

Advertisement

Officials said that those four tankers had "non-hazardous materials" but that the hazmat team was deployed "out of an abundance of caution."

"There is no indication of any injuries or risk to public health at this time," the statement reads.

RELATED EPA orders Norfolk to test East Palestine for dioxins

"A crew from the owner/operator of the railway Norfolk Southern, the Clark County Hazmat team and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency each independently examined the crash site and verified there was no evidence of spillage at the site."

Officials in Ohio noted that the derailment did not occur in an area with a protected water source, which means that "there is no risk to public water systems or private wells at this time."

During a press conference Sunday, Springfield Township fire chief Dave Nangle told reporters there was no hazardous material spill or leak from the derailed trains.

Advertisement

"We got up there ... and made the determination that it was safe, so there's no hazards, both ground water and air," he said. "Nothing like that."

Ohio Environment Protection Agency Director Ann Vogel confirmed there was no release of any chemical or hazardous material to the soil, air or water.

Norfolk Southern officials said Sunday that the total number of derailed cars was 28, and that the train was traveling from Bellville, Ohio, to Birmingham, Ala., when the derailment occurred.

RELATED Rail accidents: Public safety, accountability suffer due to deregulation

Clean-up activities, which were held up due to downed power lines, began Sunday, Norfolk Southern's operations general manager Kraig Barner said.

"This derailment, as all derailments, will be fully investigated and the findings will be turned over to the federal railroad administration," he said.

Norfolk Southern is the same railway company that was involved in the East Palestine derailment, which caused vinyl chloride to burn and led to water and soil contamination.

During that crash, hundreds of residents were evacuated from the town.

Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement after the latest derailment that President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had called him to offer the state help from the federal government.

Advertisement

This article has been updated to correct the location of Springfield Township, Ohio.

Read More

Part of tank car melted after Ohio train derailment, NTSB says

Latest Headlines

U.S. retail gasoline prices on the rise, but still below year-ago levels
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
U.S. retail gasoline prices on the rise, but still below year-ago levels
March 6 (UPI) -- Consumers wary about soaring inflation could be frustrated with the recent increase in gasoline prices, though data Monday from AAA show prices are still well-below levels from this time last year.
Atlanta police detain 35 in clash at proposed training facility
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Atlanta police detain 35 in clash at proposed training facility
March 6 (UPI) -- Atlanta Police said it arrested 35 people Sunday in what it described as a "coordinated attack" on the site where a police training facility is being built.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touts conservative governance in California
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touts conservative governance in California
March 6 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, long anticipated to be a challenger for the Republican presidential nomination, visited California over the weekend where he championed conservative governance over liberal leadership.
Disability rights activist Judy Heumann dies at age 75
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Disability rights activist Judy Heumann dies at age 75
March 6 (UPI) -- Judy Heumann, a lifelong disability rights activist who worked under two Democratic presidential administrations, has died at the age of 75.
1 dead, 2 injured in Long Island plane crash
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
1 dead, 2 injured in Long Island plane crash
March 5 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed on approach to a Long Island airport Sunday afternoon, killing one person and injuring two others, officials said.
Biden renews call to protect voting rights in visit to Selma to commemorate 'Bloody Sunday'
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden renews call to protect voting rights in visit to Selma to commemorate 'Bloody Sunday'
March 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden evoked the words of late Georgia representative John Lewis in a call to "redeem the soul of America" by protecting voting rights at the edge of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on Sunday.
Couple sues tour company after being abandoned on honeymoon snorkeling excursion
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Couple sues tour company after being abandoned on honeymoon snorkeling excursion
March 5 (UPI) -- A California couple is suing a Hawaiian snorkeling company after they were allegedly abandoned in the ocean on an excursion during their honeymoon.
Don't Delete Art group launches manifesto targeting social media censorship
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Don't Delete Art group launches manifesto targeting social media censorship
March 5 (UPI) -- Don't Delete Art, a group founded in 2020 to document art censorship on social media, has blasted tech giants as "cultural gatekeepers" in a new manifesto that particularly takes aim at the moderation of nudity in art.
Trump calls 2024 election 'final battle,' takes shots at Ron DeSantis
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Trump calls 2024 election 'final battle,' takes shots at Ron DeSantis
March 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump took several shots at his potentially fiercest opponent for the Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, during his Conservative Political Action Committee speech.
Nate Paul, investor in Ken Paxton corruption allegations, ordered to jail
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Nate Paul, investor in Ken Paxton corruption allegations, ordered to jail
March 5 (UPI) -- Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor who was central to allegations of illegal conduct by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, has been found in contempt of court.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Toblerone maker to remove Matterhorn image from packaging
Toblerone maker to remove Matterhorn image from packaging
Russian reserve fighters not 'psychologically prepared' for brutal war tactics in Ukraine
Russian reserve fighters not 'psychologically prepared' for brutal war tactics in Ukraine
Couple sues tour company after being abandoned on honeymoon snorkeling excursion
Couple sues tour company after being abandoned on honeymoon snorkeling excursion
Don't Delete Art group launches manifesto targeting social media censorship
Don't Delete Art group launches manifesto targeting social media censorship
Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, George Conway announce divorce
Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, George Conway announce divorce
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement