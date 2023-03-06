Advertisement
U.S. News
March 6, 2023 / 10:25 AM

U.S. retail gasoline prices on the rise, but still below year-ago levels

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
The switch from winter to spring brings higher gasoline prices to U.S. consumers, though some states are seeing increases sooner than others. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The switch from winter to spring brings higher gasoline prices to U.S. consumers, though some states are seeing increases sooner than others. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Consumers wary about soaring inflation could be frustrated with the recent increase in gasoline prices, though data Monday from AAA show prices are still well below levels from this time last year.

The travel club listed a national average retail price of $3.40 per gallon for Monday, a good 4 cents higher than this time last week. Some states, however, are seeing spikes even higher than that, with Indiana's state average price of $3.42 per gallon marking a 20 cent-per-gallon increase over week-ago levels.

Advertisement

That state-level increase is largely attributed to the switch from the winter-blend to the summer-blend of gasoline. Refineries during the cold winter months don't need to take the extra steps necessary to keep gasoline from evaporating, steps that make the summer blend more expensive.

Refineries need to start making the summer blend no later than March 1.

RELATED Gasoline prices steady, but that might not last the weekend

"Some regions are moving to the required summer gasoline in different steps than others, and the fragmentation of required blends absolutely plays a role in these price increases," Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. "Logistical challenges in making the transition during a time when refiners are also doing maintenance work can create hotspots and lead to noticeable jumps in prices during the spring."

Advertisement

Consumers so far, however, seem unfazed by lingering inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy. Data for January show disposable personal income increased 2% from December and spending was up 1.8% to $312 billion.

Personal savings, meanwhile, improved by 0.2% from December levels, suggesting wage growth and hiring are supporting the U.S. consumer against inflation that's running at 6.4% to the 12-month period ending in January.

RELATED U.S. energy data suggest waning demand for petroleum-based products

For gasoline, however, prices are up 2.4% from just December, when prices were flirting with $3 per gallon on the national level.

The consumer may be getting squeezed by policies at the U.S. Federal Reserve that are meant to curb inflation by way of higher lending rates for everything from new vehicles to mortgages. We'll get a clue about the state of economic affairs this week when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before U.S. lawmakers.

Despite some economic headwinds, the price at the pump is about 60 cents per gallon less than at this time last year. Prices could reach the $4 mark again this year on the back of summer travel demand, but the federal government is forecasting an average price of around $3.39 for the year.

Advertisement

Read More

Trends in oil prices bring relief to U.S. commuters on gas prices

Latest Headlines

Train derails in Ohio weeks after toxic chemical spill in East Palestine
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Train derails in Ohio weeks after toxic chemical spill in East Palestine
March 5 (UPI) -- A train derailed in Ohio on Saturday, requiring hazardous materials crews to respond, just weeks after another train carrying toxic chemicals derailed and ignited a fire near the town of East Palestine.
Atlanta police detain 35 in clash at proposed training facility
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Atlanta police detain 35 in clash at proposed training facility
March 6 (UPI) -- Atlanta Police said it arrested 35 people Sunday in what it described as a "coordinated attack" on the site where a police training facility is being built.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touts conservative governance in California
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touts conservative governance in California
March 6 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, long anticipated to be a challenger for the Republican presidential nomination, visited California over the weekend where he championed conservative governance over liberal leadership.
Disability rights activist Judy Heumann dies at age 75
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Disability rights activist Judy Heumann dies at age 75
March 6 (UPI) -- Judy Heumann, a lifelong disability rights activist who worked under two Democratic presidential administrations, has died at the age of 75.
1 dead, 2 injured in Long Island plane crash
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
1 dead, 2 injured in Long Island plane crash
March 5 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed on approach to a Long Island airport Sunday afternoon, killing one person and injuring two others, officials said.
Biden renews call to protect voting rights in visit to Selma to commemorate 'Bloody Sunday'
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden renews call to protect voting rights in visit to Selma to commemorate 'Bloody Sunday'
March 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden evoked the words of late Georgia representative John Lewis in a call to "redeem the soul of America" by protecting voting rights at the edge of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on Sunday.
Couple sues tour company after being abandoned on honeymoon snorkeling excursion
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Couple sues tour company after being abandoned on honeymoon snorkeling excursion
March 5 (UPI) -- A California couple is suing a Hawaiian snorkeling company after they were allegedly abandoned in the ocean on an excursion during their honeymoon.
Don't Delete Art group launches manifesto targeting social media censorship
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Don't Delete Art group launches manifesto targeting social media censorship
March 5 (UPI) -- Don't Delete Art, a group founded in 2020 to document art censorship on social media, has blasted tech giants as "cultural gatekeepers" in a new manifesto that particularly takes aim at the moderation of nudity in art.
Trump calls 2024 election 'final battle,' takes shots at Ron DeSantis
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Trump calls 2024 election 'final battle,' takes shots at Ron DeSantis
March 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump took several shots at his potentially fiercest opponent for the Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, during his Conservative Political Action Committee speech.
Nate Paul, investor in Ken Paxton corruption allegations, ordered to jail
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Nate Paul, investor in Ken Paxton corruption allegations, ordered to jail
March 5 (UPI) -- Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor who was central to allegations of illegal conduct by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, has been found in contempt of court.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Toblerone maker to remove Matterhorn image from packaging
Toblerone maker to remove Matterhorn image from packaging
Russian reserve fighters not 'psychologically prepared' for brutal war tactics in Ukraine
Russian reserve fighters not 'psychologically prepared' for brutal war tactics in Ukraine
Couple sues tour company after being abandoned on honeymoon snorkeling excursion
Couple sues tour company after being abandoned on honeymoon snorkeling excursion
Don't Delete Art group launches manifesto targeting social media censorship
Don't Delete Art group launches manifesto targeting social media censorship
Train derails in Ohio weeks after toxic chemical spill in East Palestine
Train derails in Ohio weeks after toxic chemical spill in East Palestine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement