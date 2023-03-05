Advertisement
U.S. News
March 5, 2023 / 3:23 PM

Couple sues tour company after being abandoned on honeymoon snorkeling excursion

By Joe Fisher
A California couple is suing a Hawaiian snorkeling company after they were allegedly abandoned in the ocean on an excursion during their honeymoon. File Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
A California couple is suing a Hawaiian snorkeling company after they were allegedly abandoned in the ocean on an excursion during their honeymoon. File Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

March 5 (UPI) -- A California couple is suing a Hawaiian snorkeling company after they were allegedly abandoned in the ocean on an excursion during their honeymoon.

Elizabeth Webster and Alexander Burckle alleged in the lawsuit obtained by UPI that Sail Maui brought them on a "Lanai Coast" snorkeling excursion off the island of Maui and left them there in September 2021.

Advertisement

Webster and Burckle are seeking $5 million for damages and emotional distress, claiming Sail Maui was negligent and failed its duty of care for its customers.

"They spent a lot of time in the water and if they weren't young, healthy people who were athletic, they probably would've drowned," the couple's attorney Jared Washkowitz told Insider.

RELATED Nate Paul, investor in Ken Paxton corruption allegations, ordered to jail

The couple, who both consider themselves experienced snorkelers, were told they had an hour to snorkel before moving on to the next location on the tour.

However, Webster and Burckle said they were not given specific guidance about where to meet with the boat, a specific time or snorkeling boundaries. The couple said they do not recall being told who on the crew would be a designated lifeguard for the excursion. The water was about 20 feet deep.

Advertisement

After about an hour in the water, the water became choppier and more difficult to swim in. It was around this time that Webster and Burckle began to swim toward the boat but did not make any progress because of the waves, which rolled up to 8 feet.

RELATED Racketeering lawsuit filed by former MoMA chairman dismissed by federal court

They continued to swim toward the boat for about 30 minutes and noticed it had gotten further away, estimating they were in 30 to 40-foot waters.

Meanwhile, the lifeguard in the water helped what they believed to be all the members of the excursion back onto the boat. The crew performed three headcounts -- two of which came up two short. The third headcount came out correct, but other passengers tried to alert the crew that Webster and Burckle were missing.

The lawsuit claims passengers were moving about the deck, making it difficult to keep an accurate count.

RELATED Vanessa Bryant reaches $29M settlement in lawsuit over helicopter crash photos

Webster and Burckle reached the shore of Old Club Lanai after about two hours in the water. They wrote "SOS" and "HELP" in the sand hoping for rescue.

A pair of residents found them after about 10 more minutes and Webster called Sail Maui to tell them what happened.

"It was apparent that SAIL MAUI did not realize at this point anyone was missing from the charter," the lawsuit reads.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Don't Delete Art group launches manifesto targeting social media censorship
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Don't Delete Art group launches manifesto targeting social media censorship
March 5 (UPI) -- Don't Delete Art, a group founded in 2020 to document art censorship on social media, has blasted tech giants as "cultural gatekeepers" in a new manifesto that particularly takes aim at the moderation of nudity in art.
Trump calls 2024 election 'final battle,' takes shots at Ron DeSantis
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump calls 2024 election 'final battle,' takes shots at Ron DeSantis
March 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump took several shots at his potentially fiercest opponent for the Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, during his Conservative Political Action Committee speech.
Nate Paul, investor in Ken Paxton corruption allegations, ordered to jail
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nate Paul, investor in Ken Paxton corruption allegations, ordered to jail
March 5 (UPI) -- Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor who was central to allegations of illegal conduct by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, has been found in contempt of court.
Train derails in Ohio weeks after toxic chemical spill in East Palestine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Train derails in Ohio weeks after toxic chemical spill in East Palestine
March 5 (UPI) -- A train derailed in Ohio on Saturday requiring hazardous materials crews to respond, just weeks after another train carrying toxic chemicals derailed and ignited a fire near the town of East Palestine.
Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, George Conway announce divorce
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, George Conway announce divorce
March 5 (UPI) -- Kellyanne and George Conway, the Republican power couple who rose to prominence during the administration of former President Donald Trump, announced that they would divorce on Saturday.
Pennsylvania woman missing for more than 30 years found in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Pennsylvania woman missing for more than 30 years found in Puerto Rico
March 4 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman missing for more than 30 years was found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico, her family and police said.
Texas GOP censures Rep. Tony Gonzales over votes on guns, marriage equity
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Texas GOP censures Rep. Tony Gonzales over votes on guns, marriage equity
March 4 (UPI) -- Texas Republicans on Saturday voted overwhelmingly to censure U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales over votes supporting same-sex marriage and gun control bills that broke party lines.
Five, including 2 children, killed in early morning New York house fire
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Five, including 2 children, killed in early morning New York house fire
March 4 (UPI) -- Five people, including two children, were killed in an early morning house fire in Rockland County, N.Y., authorities said Saturday.
At least 5 dead following year's first severe spring weather outbreak
U.S. News // 1 day ago
At least 5 dead following year's first severe spring weather outbreak
At least 10 people have died in the wake of a severe weather system bringing fierce winds, damaging tornadoes and flash flooding to the U.S. South and Midwest.
3 children killed, 2 hospitalized in North Texas domestic incident
U.S. News // 1 day ago
3 children killed, 2 hospitalized in North Texas domestic incident
March 4 (UPI) -- Three children are dead and two others remain hospitalized Saturday after a domestic incident in a North Texas town, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pennsylvania woman missing for more than 30 years found in Puerto Rico
Pennsylvania woman missing for more than 30 years found in Puerto Rico
Russia's Lavrov laughed at after saying West started war in Ukraine
Russia's Lavrov laughed at after saying West started war in Ukraine
Five, including 2 children, killed in early morning New York house fire
Five, including 2 children, killed in early morning New York house fire
Texas GOP censures Rep. Tony Gonzales over votes on guns, marriage equity
Texas GOP censures Rep. Tony Gonzales over votes on guns, marriage equity
Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, George Conway announce divorce
Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, George Conway announce divorce
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement