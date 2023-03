One person was killed and two others were severely injured in a plane crash Sunday afternoon on Long Island. Photo courtesy of East Farmingdale Volunteer Fire Company/Facebook

March 5 (UPI) -- A small plane crashed on approach to a Long Island airport Sunday afternoon, killing one person and injuring two others, officials said. The plane with three people onboard crashed at around 3 p.m. in Lindenhurst, located near New York City, as it approached Republic Airport in Farmingdale.

East Farmingdale Volunteer Fire Company said in a statement that first arriving units found the plane off Wellwood Avenue at the end of 5th Street, with an initial assessment that the aircraft and boats in the vicinity were on fire and that there were "multiple patients."

Two people injured in the crash received treatment at the scene before being transported by police helicopter to Stony Brook University Medical Center with severe injuries, it said.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft as a privately owned single-engine Piper PA 28 with three people onboard.

Footage of the crash taken by a Ring doorbell camera that was obtained by News 12 shows the plane flying very low to the ground before bursting into flames on impact.

Suffolk County Police Department Chief of Detectives John Rowan told News 12 that Republic Airport air traffic controls had received a call from the aircraft's pilot concerning smoke in the cockpit shortly before it went down.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.