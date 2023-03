The Texas Republican Party voted to censure U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales on Saturday for supporting bills related to gun control and marriage equality. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Texas Republicans on Saturday voted overwhelmingly to censure U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales over votes supporting same-sex marriage and gun control bills that broke party lines. The state GOP's Republican Executive Committee voted 57-5 to censure the lawmaker, who represents the San Antonio area in Texas' 23rd District. Advertisement

"The Republican Party of Texas officially censured Representative Tony Gonzales today, imposing the full set of penalties allowed by the rules, for lack of fidelity to Republican principals and priorities," the party said in a statement.

Last year, Gonzales voted for gun control legislation in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which happened in his district.

Additionally, Gonzales supported the Respect for Marriage Act, which would strengthen the federal protection of same sex marriages.

Gonzales appeared unfazed by the censure.

"Today like every day, Congressman Tony Gonzales went to work on behalf of the people of TX-23," campaign spokesperson Evan Albertson said in a statement.

"He talks to veterans, visited with Border Patrol agents, and met constituents in a county he flipped from blue to red. The Republican Party of Texas would be wise to follow his lead and do some actual work," he added.