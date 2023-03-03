Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 3, 2023 / 5:28 PM

Former U.S. serviceman sentenced to 45 years for planning attack on fellow soldiers

By Patrick Hilsman
A former U.S. soldier, who pleaded guilty to planning attacks against his military unit, was sentenced to 45 years in prison Friday, the Justice Department said. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A former U.S. soldier, who pleaded guilty to planning attacks against his military unit, was sentenced to 45 years in prison Friday, the Justice Department said. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- A former U.S. soldier was sentenced to 45 years in prison Friday for planning a deadly ambush on members of his military unit.

"Ethan Phelan Melzer, aka Etil Reggad, 24, of Louisville, pleaded guilty to to attempting to murder U.S. service members, providing and attempting to provide material support to terrorists, and illegally transmitting national defense information on June 24, 2022," a Department of Justice a press release said.

Advertisement

Court documents allege that Melzer planned a "Jihadist attack" on his unit shortly before a scheduled deployment to Turkey in coordination with the Order of the Nine Angels, an organization that the Justice Department describes as a "neo-Nazi and pro-jihadist group."

Melzer was scheduled to be deployed to guard a sensitive military facility and "immediately began passing that information to members of the Order of the Nine Angels," according to the press release.

RELATED U.S. soldier confesses to plotting attack on unit with neo-Nazi group

The Justice Department said that Melzer used encrypted apps to "advocate for and plan a deadly attack on his fellow service members."

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen said the sentence "holds Mr. Melzer accountable for an egregious and shameful act of betrayal against his own military unit and his country."

Advertisement

The Order of the Nine Angels, which was founded in Britain in the 1960s and 1970s, incorporates elements of Satanism and fascist philosophy.

RELATED Four White supremacists sentenced for attacking Black DJ in 2018

The organization has come to the attention of British law enforcement who believe its philosophy influenced a 16-year-old who became the youngest person ever convicted for terrorism in Britain in 2019.

The Southern Poverty Law Center notes that individuals involved with the Order of the Nine Angels went on to play leading roles in the United States-based neo-Nazi Atomwaffen terrorist group.

A 2018 investigation by ProPublica revealed that Atomwaffen members had infiltrated the U.S. military.

RELATED Neo-Nazi group founder arrested during protest of drag queen story hour in Boston

Latest Headlines

Lesion removed from Biden's chest was common form of skin cancer, doctor says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lesion removed from Biden's chest was common form of skin cancer, doctor says
March 3 (UPI) -- The lesion that President Joe Biden had removed from his chest last month during his physical was a common type of skin cancer, his physician said Friday.
Trump legal team requests six-month delay in New York civil lawsuit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump legal team requests six-month delay in New York civil lawsuit
March 3 (UPI) -- The legal team representing former President Donald Trump has formally requested a six-month delay in the fraud civil case filed against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Migrant woman dies after U.S. Coast Guard stops vessel carrying 54
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Migrant woman dies after U.S. Coast Guard stops vessel carrying 54
March 3 (UPI) -- A Haitian migrant was found unresponsive aboard a U.S. Coast Guard cutter and pronounced dead after the Coast Guard stopped a vessel carrying 54 migrants off the coast of Florida.
Biden welcomes German chancellor to White House for talks on Ukraine
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden welcomes German chancellor to White House for talks on Ukraine
March 3 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with President Joe Biden Friday to discuss the escalating military strategy in Ukraine and a broad range of global security and economic issues related to the ongoing war.
Interior Department announces new initiative to restore bison population
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Interior Department announces new initiative to restore bison population
March 3 (UPI) -- The Interior Department said Friday that it was taking new steps to restore the declining American bison population.
Treasury sanctions three Russians for imprisonment of opposition leader
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Treasury sanctions three Russians for imprisonment of opposition leader
March 3 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department Friday sanctioned three Russian individuals for human rights abuses against a prominent Russian opposition leader.
Biden awards Medal of Honor to Vietnam Col. Paris D. Davis after 60-year delay
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden awards Medal of Honor to Vietnam Col. Paris D. Davis after 60-year delay
March 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday recognized retired Army Col. Paris D. Davis with the Medal of Honor for his gallantry during a firefight in the Vietnam War in which he saved his fellow soldiers despite being injured.
Major 321 MW solar farm in Texas moves close to a final investment decision
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Major 321 MW solar farm in Texas moves close to a final investment decision
March 3 (UPI) -- Renewable energy company AVANGRID said Friday an agreement to spend $30 million on components supports a final investment decision for a solar power facility in Texas, a national leader in solar power.
Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh to life in prison without parole
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh to life in prison without parole
March 3 (UPI) -- Former high-powered South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the fatal shooting deaths of his wife Margaret and son Paul in 2021.
Gasoline prices steady, but that might not last the weekend
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Gasoline prices steady, but that might not last the weekend
March 3 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices in the U.S. economy are holding steady relative to week-ago levels, but that's unlikely to last as refiners are now making a more-expensive, summer blend of gasoline.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump legal team requests six-month delay in New York civil lawsuit
Trump legal team requests six-month delay in New York civil lawsuit
Senate bill would make daylight saving time permanent
Senate bill would make daylight saving time permanent
Texas inmate accidentally released from jail has been recaptured
Texas inmate accidentally released from jail has been recaptured
Tornado warnings issued in Texas as hundreds of thousands remain without power
Tornado warnings issued in Texas as hundreds of thousands remain without power
U.S., South Korea to revive large-scale military drills amid North Korea threat
U.S., South Korea to revive large-scale military drills amid North Korea threat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement