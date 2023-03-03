Tornado warnings issued in Texas as hundreds of thousands remain without power

March 3 (UPI) -- Hundreds of thousands of customers in Texas were without power late Thursday as a strong storm system that battered California with heavy snow moved east across the country.

The Nations Weather Service issued numerous tornado warnings for regions of North Texas throughout Thursday, and shortly before 10 p.m., its Storm Prediction Center issued a severe weather threat for tornados for eastern Texas, the region of the state that stretches from Dallas' exurbs to Houston along the border with Louisiana.

Central and southern Arkansas as well as northern Louisiana were also subject of severe weather that could include tornadoes.

"Locally damaging wind gusts, and a couple of tornadoes, remain possible as a line of storms continues advancing eastward across eastern Texas," the NWS said in a statement.

The system was described by the National Weather Services as a line of storms that was moving through North and Central Texas.

"Several potential tornado spin-ups going in Central Texas," it said Thursday evening. "If you are under a Tornado Warning, seek shelter now!"

"Several potential tornado spin-ups going in Central TX," it said Thursday evening. "If you are under a Tornado Warning, seek shelter now!"

Videos posted online captured sirens sounding in Dallas and Fort Worth earlier in the day, with the National Weather Services stating a tornado touched down at around 5:30 p.m. in Shreveport.

State Rep. Mihaela Plesa of Collin County tweeted that sirens were also heard late Thursday in Plano and Allen, large suburban cities north of Dallas.

"Utility providers are in the early stages of evaluating damage from sustained winds north of 80mph with reports of developing tornados," Plesa said.

"Our brave responders and utility workers are hard at work to maintain safety and restore services."

Oncor Electric reported nearly 200,000 people were without power late Thursday, a drop from a height of 295,000 customers, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins, the chief elected official for the county.

Oncor, the largest electric utility in Texas, has faced scrutiny for its repeated widespread power outages for decades.

Earlier Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase readiness of its State Operations Center to Level II.

"The State of Texas stands ready to provide all available resources needed to support Texans as severe weather moves across large portions of our state," Abbott said in a statement. "Texans are encouraged to remain cautious and heed the guidance of state and local officials and emergency management partners as they work to keep our communities safe from these storms."

The storm hit Texas after dumping snow of California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday proclaimed a state of emergency to support disaster response and relief throughout numerous counties.