Treasury sanctions three Russians for imprisonment of opposition leader

Three Russian nationals were sanctioned by the United States on Friday for their role in the detention of opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza, right. File Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department Friday sanctioned three Russians for human-rights abuses against a prominent Russian opposition leader. Elena Anatolievna Lenskaya, Andrei Andreevich Zadachin, and Danila Yurievich Mikheev were sanctioned for their involvement in the human-rights abuses against Vladimir Kara-Murza. Advertisement

Kara-Murza was arrested in Moscow in April 2022 for speaking out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He currently faces more than 35 years in prison. Amnesty International and governments around the world have called for his release.

"The U.S. Treasury joins our many national and international partners in calling for Vladimir Kara-Murza's immediate and unconditional release," said Brian E. Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, in a statement. "His arbitrary detention is another instance of the Kremlin manipulating Russia's legal system to silence dissent. Kara-Murza, Alexei Navalny, and so many others in Russia who are unjustly imprisoned are not forgotten, and we will continue to promote accountability for perpetrators of these abuses on the international stage."

Kara-Murza was charged over a speech he gave to the Arizona House of Representatives on March 15, where he spoke out against the invasion.

Advertisement

Lenskaya is a judge in the Basmannyy District Court who order Kara-Murza to be held in pre-trial detention.

Zadachin is a Special Investigator with the Chief Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. He ordered the launch of the criminal case against Kara-Murza.

Mikheev served as an expert witness for the Russian government in their case against Kara-Murza.

Lenskaya, Zadachin, and Mikheev already have been sanctioned by Canada.