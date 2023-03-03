Interior Department announces new initiative to restore bison population

Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Department of the Interior, announced Friday new steps to restore the bison population in America. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- The Interior Department said Friday that it was taking new steps to restore the declining American bison population. The agency issued an order that establishes a Bison Working Group and Bison Management Apprenticeship, which will work on conservation issues in partnership with local tribes. Advertisement

The Department is also using $25 million from the Inflation Reduction Act to establish new bison herds, support bison transfers to tribes and improve the quality of grassland ecosystems.

"The American bison is inextricably intertwined with Indigenous culture, grassland ecology and American history," Deb Haaland, secretary of the Department of the Interior, said in a statement. "New historic funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will help support the Department's efforts to restore this iconic species and integrate Indigenous Knowledge into our shared stewardship goals."

In the 19th century, Bison nearly went extinct after once numbering 60 million. However, President Theodore Roosevelt began a conservation effort that restored the number of bison from less than 500 to more than 15,000.

The Interior Department currently manages 11,000 bison.

"While the overall recovery of bison over the last 130 years is a conservation success story, significant work remains to not only ensure that bison will remain a viable species but also to restore grassland ecosystems, strengthen rural economies dependent on grassland health and provide for the return of bison to Tribally owned and ancestral lands," Haaland said.