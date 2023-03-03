Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 3, 2023 / 4:00 AM

EPA orders Norfolk to test East Palestine for dioxins

By Darryl Coote
The EPA has ordered Norfolk Southern to test East Palestine for Dioxins. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
The EPA has ordered Norfolk Southern to test East Palestine for Dioxins. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has directed Norfolk Southern to test for dioxin levels around Ohio's East Palestine where one of its trains transporting hazardous chemicals derailed early last month.

The Environmental Protection Agency gave the Class I freight railroad the order Thursday, saying if dioxins are found to be at a level that poses any unacceptable risk to human health or the environment, the company will be forced to conduct immediate cleanup operations.

Advertisement

Norfolk Southern will also be required to conduct a background study to compare dioxin levels in East Palestine to the areas not impacted by the train derailment.

Dioxins, according to the EPA, are persistent pollutants that are highly toxic and can cancer, reproductive and developmental problems, damage to the immune system and can interfere with hormones.

RELATED Part of tank car melted after Ohio train derailment, NTSB says

The train derailed in the eastern Ohio town that borders Pennsylvania on the night of Feb. 3. Of the train's 150 or so cars, 38 derailed and a dozen more were damaged in the ensuing fire.

Some of the cars were transporting hazardous materials, such as vinyl chloride, a highly flammable chemical, and under threat of an explosion, officials ordered a controlled burn of the contents, causing residents within proximity to evacuate.

Advertisement

Residents were allowed to return to their homes amid worries over their health. Last month, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources reported that tens of thousands of animals and fish though mostly minnows are estimated to have died as a results of the train derailment, while earlier this week, some union workers conducting cleanup in East Palestine have reported suffering from nausea and migraines.

RELATED Rail accidents: Public safety, accountability suffer due to deregulation

"Over the last few weeks, I've sat with East Palestine residents and community leaders in their homes, businesses, churches and school," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement. "I've heard their fears and concerns directly, and I've pledged that these experiences would inform EPA's ongoing response efforts."

The cause of the derailment and chemical spill is under investigation, with investigators believing it may have to do with wheel bearings overheating before completely failing.

On Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that it is "looking closely" at aluminum protective housing covers on three of the vinyl chloride tank cars, stating that they melted into pressure relief devices.

RELATED NTSB releases report as Pete Buttigieg arrives in East Palestine to survey toxic train derailment

NTSB officials said pressure relief devices regulate internal pressure by releasing small quantities of material and re-closing after normal conditions are restored, reducing the probably of a breach in the tank and what is called a catastrophic tank failure.

Advertisement

The melted aluminum that dripped into the values may had degraded their performance, which could have contributed to the release of chemicals.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden told reporters Thursday following the Senate Democratic Luncheon that he plans to visit the beleaguered Ohio city.

"I've spoken with every official in Ohio, Democrat and Republican, on a continuous basis, as in Pennsylvania," he said. "And I will be out there at some point."

Latest Headlines

Tennessee restricts public 'adult cabaret' performances
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tennessee restricts public 'adult cabaret' performances
March 3 (UPI) -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed controversial legislation restricting public "adult cabaret" performances.
Tornado warnings issued in Texas as hundreds of thousands remain without power
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tornado warnings issued in Texas as hundreds of thousands remain without power
March 3 (UPI) -- Hundreds of thousands of customers in Texas were without power late Thursday as a strong storm system moves across the state
Swedish telecom giant Ericsson agrees to plead guilty to bribe scheme
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Swedish telecom giant Ericsson agrees to plead guilty to bribe scheme
March 2 (UPI) -- Ericsson, the Swedish telecommunications giant, has agreed to plead guilty to charges in the United States for a "long-running" scheme that included paying bribes, prosecutors said Thursday.
U.S. imposes fresh sanctions targeting Iran's petroleum, petrochemical trade
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. imposes fresh sanctions targeting Iran's petroleum, petrochemical trade
March 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Thursday unleashed a new round of sanctions targeting Iran's petroleum and petrochemical trade.
Racketeering lawsuit filed by former MoMA chairman dismissed by federal court
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Racketeering lawsuit filed by former MoMA chairman dismissed by federal court
March 2 (UPI) -- A federal circuit court on Thursday upheld the decision of a lower court to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by Leon Black, the former chairman of the Museum of Modern Art linked to Jeffrey Epstein.
Texas inmate accidentally released from jail has been recaptured
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas inmate accidentally released from jail has been recaptured
March 2 (UPI) -- An inmate recently sentenced to 25 years in prison has been taken into police custody after being accidentally released from jail earlier this week, authorities in Texas announced.
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son
March 2 (UPI) -- Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of murdering his wife and son after the jury at his trial deliberated for just three hours.
Customs seizes 15,000 pills from Hong Kong advertised as Viagra
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Customs seizes 15,000 pills from Hong Kong advertised as Viagra
March 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers confiscated 15,000 pills of Viagra arriving from Hong Kong, the agency confirmed in a statement Thursday.
Maryland mayor arrested on 56 counts of child pornography
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Maryland mayor arrested on 56 counts of child pornography
March 2 (UPI) -- The mayor of a Maryland city has been arrested on 56 counts of child pornography charges after he submitted his letter of resignation, police said Thursday.
Court documents: Police recover gun, mask, knife from murder suspect Bryan Kohberger family home
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Court documents: Police recover gun, mask, knife from murder suspect Bryan Kohberger family home
March 2 (UPI) -- According to court documents released Thursday, a handgun and empty magazines were among the items recovered from the family home of Bryan Kohberger, who is accused in the deadly stabbings of four University of Idaho stu
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DNA from rape kit leads to arrest in 1979 cold case
DNA from rape kit leads to arrest in 1979 cold case
White House cybersecurity strategy shifts responsibility to developers
White House cybersecurity strategy shifts responsibility to developers
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son
Senate bill would scrap daylight saving time
Senate bill would scrap daylight saving time
U.S. job losses remain below 200,000 for seventh straight week
U.S. job losses remain below 200,000 for seventh straight week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement