Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 2, 2023 / 12:02 PM

U.S. job losses remain below 200,000 for seventh straight week

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
For the seventh straight week, U.S. initial filings for unemployment remained below 200,000. A strong labor market suggests the Federal Reserve has more work to do to arrest consumer inflation. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
For the seventh straight week, U.S. initial filings for unemployment remained below 200,000. A strong labor market suggests the Federal Reserve has more work to do to arrest consumer inflation. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- For the seventh week in a row, U.S. federal data showed the number of new filings for unemployment insurance remained below 200,000, indicating a strong labor market despite lingering inflationary pressures.

The Department of Labor on Thursday showed new claims declined by 2,000 from last week to reach 190,000 for the seven-day period ending Feb. 25. The less-volatile four-week moving average showed a decline of 1,750 for an unrevised average of 191,250.

Advertisement

The strength in the labor market comes amid what would normally be considered obvious headwinds. Manufacturing is on its back foot and home prices are on the decline. Officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve, meanwhile, have hinted at higher and longer rate hikes to control consumer-level inflation.

Despite the higher borrowing costs, consumers are still spending, though they may be starting to eat into their savings. Low-income taxpayers, meanwhile, may be faced with an uphill economic battle for the rest of the year after the pandemic-era supplementary, emergency allocations for SNAP, formerly called food stamps, ended on Wednesday.

RELATED Wages of British workers up 6.7% as tight labor market persists

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.5% in January after increasing by just 0.1% month-on-month to December. For just food, however, inflation is sharply higher than that. Federal data from earlier this month showed grocery prices are up 11.3% over the 12-month period to January.

Advertisement

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in January that progress has been made in lowering inflation. The labor market, however, is stronger than he expected, suggesting the path to the Fed's target inflation rate of 2% will "take a significant amount of time."

Powell sits for his regular monetary policy update for the House and Senate next week.

RELATED Workday to cut about 525 jobs

Strong hires and wage growth continue to prop up demand and support consumer-level inflation. More than 517,000 jobs were added to start the new year. Job growth was "widespread" with the largest gains in leisure and hospitality, two of the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED Biden pleased that private employers added 223,000 jobs in December

Latest Headlines

Biden announces $1.6B plan to fight pandemic aid fraud, go after criminals
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden announces $1.6B plan to fight pandemic aid fraud, go after criminals
March 2 (UPI) -- The White House has announced a plan to combat rampant fraud that emerged from the misuse of hundreds of billions of dollars in pandemic funds that were supposed to be used to help struggling Americans.
Donald Trump headlines CPAC 2023; Ron DeSantis, others sit out
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump headlines CPAC 2023; Ron DeSantis, others sit out
March 2 (UPI) -- The CPAC conference got into full swing Thursday as several Republican presidential candidates and hundreds of national GOP advocates gathered in Maryland for one of the first major events of the 2024 campaign season.
White House cybersecurity strategy shifts responsibility to developers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House cybersecurity strategy shifts responsibility to developers
March 2 (UPI) -- The White House unveiled its first National Cybersecurity Strategy on Thursday, aiming to place responsibility for defending cyberspace on software makers and developers.
7 hospitalized as 'severe turbulence' on Lufthansa flight forces landing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
7 hospitalized as 'severe turbulence' on Lufthansa flight forces landing
March 2 (UPI) -- A Lufthansa passenger jet experienced "severe turbulence" on a flight from Texas to Germany Wednesday evening and made an emergency landing near Washington, D.C. after several passengers were injured.
DNA from rape kit leads to arrest in 1979 cold case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DNA from rape kit leads to arrest in 1979 cold case
March 2 (UPI) -- A 63-year-old man has been arrested for the grisly murder of a woman in South Lake Tahoe more than 40 years ago after being linked to the crime through DNA retrieved from a 1994 rape kit.
Chicago police officer killed in gunfight with suspect
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Chicago police officer killed in gunfight with suspect
March 1 (UPI) -- A police officer in Chicago responding to a domestic-related incident on Wednesday was shot and killed in a gunfight with an 18-year-old, authorities said.
Hazmat team seeks to identify substance linked to 2 deaths in Syracuse
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Hazmat team seeks to identify substance linked to 2 deaths in Syracuse
March 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in New York are working to identify an unknown substance found at an apartment complex in Syracuse that is linked to the deaths of two people and sickness reported in several others.
Man arrested after explosive device found in his luggage at Pennsylvania airport
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Man arrested after explosive device found in his luggage at Pennsylvania airport
March 1 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man was arrested after an explosive device was found in his luggage at Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley International Airport.
GAO: 10 federal agencies identified potential threats before Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 1 day ago
GAO: 10 federal agencies identified potential threats before Jan. 6 attack
March 1 (UPI) -- Ten federal agencies identified potential threats of violence prior to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, but their ability to protect the building was impeded as some failed to properly review the threats.
GOP senators grill Merrick Garland in first testimony before new Congress
U.S. News // 1 day ago
GOP senators grill Merrick Garland in first testimony before new Congress
March 1 (UPI) -- Republican Senators on Wednesday grilled Attorney General Merrick Garland for the Department of Justice's handling of attacks and arrests on anti-choice protesters, the fentanyl crisis and classified documents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man arrested after explosive device found in his luggage at Pennsylvania airport
Man arrested after explosive device found in his luggage at Pennsylvania airport
Extra food support ends for millions of low-income U.S. taxpayers
Extra food support ends for millions of low-income U.S. taxpayers
DNA from rape kit leads to arrest in 1979 cold case
DNA from rape kit leads to arrest in 1979 cold case
Chicago police officer killed in gunfight with suspect
Chicago police officer killed in gunfight with suspect
Hazmat team seeks to identify substance linked to 2 deaths in Syracuse
Hazmat team seeks to identify substance linked to 2 deaths in Syracuse
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement