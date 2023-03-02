Racketeering lawsuit filed by former MoMA chairman dismissed by federal court

A federal circuit court on Thursday upheld the decision of a lower court to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by Leon Black, the controversial former chairman of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- A federal circuit court on Thursday upheld the decision of a lower court to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by Leon Black, the former chairman of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City who has been linked to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Black, who had also founded and served as the former chief executive of his company Apollo Global Management, had filed a racketeering lawsuit against his Apollo co-founder, Josh Harris, and other defendants in October 2021, court records obtained by UPI show. Advertisement

In the lawsuit, Black claimed he was the victim of a conspiracy to ruin his reputation before he resigned from the company in 2021 over his ties to financier Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile who died in 2019 while awaiting trial in a Manhattan jail.

An investigation in March 2021 had found that Black had paid more than $150 million to Epstein between 2012 and 2017, after the financier had already pleaded guilty to sex crimes.

Black, 71, alleged that Harris conspired with Guzel Ganieva, a Russian model, to make false claims that she was sexually assaulted as payback for not being chosen to succeed Black as the chief executive of Apollo.

The circuit court wrote that Black's federal suit brought the conspiracy claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, alleging that the defendants "devised a fraudulent scheme to force Black to resign from Apollo by leveraging allegations of Black's sexual misconduct with Ganieva."

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer dismissed Black's lawsuit last June while calling his arguments that he was a victim of racketeering "glaringly deficient in fundamental respects."

Black filed an appeal, which the circuit court rejected on Thursday.

Susan Estrich, a lawyer for Black, dismissed the circuit court's decision as a "procedural ruling" in comments to The Art Newspaper and said that it "doesn't change the indisputable facts that Ms. Ganieva extorted Mr. Black."

"We are confident that a review of the evidence in Mr. Black's New York State Court suit, including the signed agreement and Ms. Ganieva's own words, will expose her despicable claims as lies," Estrich said.

The news came just months after Cheri Pierson, another woman, accused Black of raping her at Epstein's mansion in a lawsuit filed in December.

Lawyers for Pierson said in court documents that she "was raped by Black" in the spring of 2002 "in a secluded and private area" on the third floor of Epstein's mansion on the Upper East Side of New York "where no one could see Black or hear Ms. Pierson scream."

More than 150 artists signed an open letter in early 2021 calling for the MoMA to cut ties with Black, who was the chairman of the board at the time. He also stepped down from that role a month later.