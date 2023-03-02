Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 2, 2023 / 11:59 PM

Swedish telecom giant Ericsson agrees to plead guilty to bribe scheme

By Adam Schrader
An Ericsson logo is seen at the 3rd China International Import Expo in Shanghai in November 2020. File Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE
An Ericsson logo is seen at the 3rd China International Import Expo in Shanghai in November 2020. File Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

March 2 (UPI) -- Ericsson, the Swedish telecommunications giant, has agreed to plead guilty to charges in the United States for a "long-running" scheme that included paying bribes, prosecutors said Thursday.

The U.S. Justice Department said in a news release that Ericsson had breached a deferred prosecution agreement reached in 2019 to resolve violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act after a probe from the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation division.

Advertisement

Ericsson used consultants to bribe government officials and manage "off-the-books slush funds" in Djibouti, China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Kuwait from 2000 until 2016.

"These agents were often engaged through sham contracts and paid pursuant to false invoices, and the payments to them were improperly accounted for in Ericsson's books and records," prosecutors said.

RELATED Racketeering lawsuit filed by former MoMA chairman dismissed by federal court

Ericsson entered into the agreement with the Justice Department in 2019, allowing the company to evade prosecution while committing to paying more than $520 million in criminal penalties.

The company has now agreed to plead guilty to the "underlying criminal conduct" after Ericsson was found to have violated the deferred prosecution agreement, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that Ericsson violated the agreement by failing to truthfully disclose all factual information and evidence related to the company's schemes in Djibouti and China, which hindered the United States from prosecuting certain individuals tied to the scheme.

Advertisement

"Ericsson will plead guilty to engaging in a long-running scheme to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by paying bribes, falsifying books and records, and failing to implement reasonable internal accounting controls in multiple countries around the world," prosecutors said in the news release.

The company has also agreed to pay a $206 million criminal penalty, the Justice Department said.

"Ericsson repeatedly failed to fully cooperate and failed to disclose evidence and allegations of misconduct in breach of the agreement," Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. said in a statement.

RELATED Vanessa Bryant reaches $29M settlement in lawsuit over helicopter crash photos

"As a result of these broken promises, Ericsson must plead guilty to two criminal offenses and pay an additional fine."

Read More

New York City to pay almost $7 million to protesters arrested during 2020 George Floyd protests

Latest Headlines

U.S. imposes fresh sanctions targeting Iran's petroleum, petrochemical trade
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. imposes fresh sanctions targeting Iran's petroleum, petrochemical trade
March 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Thursday unleashed a new round of sanctions targeting Iran's petroleum and petrochemical trade.
Racketeering lawsuit filed by former MoMA chairman dismissed by federal court
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Racketeering lawsuit filed by former MoMA chairman dismissed by federal court
March 2 (UPI) -- A federal circuit court on Thursday upheld the decision of a lower court to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by Leon Black, the former chairman of the Museum of Modern Art linked to Jeffrey Epstein.
Texas inmate accidentally released from jail has been recaptured
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas inmate accidentally released from jail has been recaptured
March 2 (UPI) -- An inmate recently sentenced to 25 years in prison has been taken into police custody after being accidentally released from jail earlier this week, authorities in Texas announced.
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son
March 2 (UPI) -- Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of murdering his wife and son after the jury at his trial deliberated for just three hours.
Customs seizes 15,000 pills from Hong Kong advertised as Viagra
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Customs seizes 15,000 pills from Hong Kong advertised as Viagra
March 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers confiscated 15,000 pills of Viagra arriving from Hong Kong, the agency confirmed in a statement Thursday.
Maryland mayor arrested on 56 counts of child pornography
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Maryland mayor arrested on 56 counts of child pornography
March 2 (UPI) -- The mayor of a Maryland city has been arrested on 56 counts of child pornography charges after he submitted his letter of resignation, police said Thursday.
Court documents: Police recover gun, mask, knife from murder suspect Bryan Kohberger family home
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Court documents: Police recover gun, mask, knife from murder suspect Bryan Kohberger family home
March 2 (UPI) -- According to court documents released Thursday, a handgun and empty magazines were among the items recovered from the family home of Bryan Kohberger, who is accused in the deadly stabbings of four University of Idaho stu
Senate bill would scrap daylight saving time
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate bill would scrap daylight saving time
March 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and other sponsoring lawmakers reintroduced legislation on Thursday that would make daylight saving time permanent.
Part of tank car melted after Ohio train derailment, NTSB says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Part of tank car melted after Ohio train derailment, NTSB says
March 2 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday the fire that erupted after the East Palestine train derailment melted an important part of the tank cars that were filled with toxic chemicals.
Sen. Marco Rubio rejects intelligence community assessment on causes of 'Havana Syndrome'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sen. Marco Rubio rejects intelligence community assessment on causes of 'Havana Syndrome'
March 2 (UPI) -- Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla, has rejected the conclusions of the declassified Intelligence Community Assessment on Anomalous Health Incidents, commonly referred to as "Havana Syndrome."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DNA from rape kit leads to arrest in 1979 cold case
DNA from rape kit leads to arrest in 1979 cold case
White House cybersecurity strategy shifts responsibility to developers
White House cybersecurity strategy shifts responsibility to developers
Hazmat team seeks to identify substance linked to 2 deaths in Syracuse
Hazmat team seeks to identify substance linked to 2 deaths in Syracuse
Chicago police officer killed in gunfight with suspect
Chicago police officer killed in gunfight with suspect
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement