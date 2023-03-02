Swedish telecom giant Ericsson agrees to plead guilty to bribe scheme

An Ericsson logo is seen at the 3rd China International Import Expo in Shanghai in November 2020. File Photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

March 2 (UPI) -- Ericsson, the Swedish telecommunications giant, has agreed to plead guilty to charges in the United States for a "long-running" scheme that included paying bribes, prosecutors said Thursday. The U.S. Justice Department said in a news release that Ericsson had breached a deferred prosecution agreement reached in 2019 to resolve violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act after a probe from the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation division. Advertisement

Ericsson used consultants to bribe government officials and manage "off-the-books slush funds" in Djibouti, China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Kuwait from 2000 until 2016.

"These agents were often engaged through sham contracts and paid pursuant to false invoices, and the payments to them were improperly accounted for in Ericsson's books and records," prosecutors said.

Ericsson entered into the agreement with the Justice Department in 2019, allowing the company to evade prosecution while committing to paying more than $520 million in criminal penalties.

The company has now agreed to plead guilty to the "underlying criminal conduct" after Ericsson was found to have violated the deferred prosecution agreement, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that Ericsson violated the agreement by failing to truthfully disclose all factual information and evidence related to the company's schemes in Djibouti and China, which hindered the United States from prosecuting certain individuals tied to the scheme.

"Ericsson will plead guilty to engaging in a long-running scheme to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by paying bribes, falsifying books and records, and failing to implement reasonable internal accounting controls in multiple countries around the world," prosecutors said in the news release.

The company has also agreed to pay a $206 million criminal penalty, the Justice Department said.

"Ericsson repeatedly failed to fully cooperate and failed to disclose evidence and allegations of misconduct in breach of the agreement," Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. said in a statement.

"As a result of these broken promises, Ericsson must plead guilty to two criminal offenses and pay an additional fine."