California backing lithium-ion batteries with $13.2 million in grants

California supported domestic lithium-ion battery manufacturing with two grants totaling $13.2 million, drawn from net-zero programs in the state. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- California-based American Lithium Energy Corp. said Thursday it received $13.2 million in grant money from the state to boost its domestic capacity for lithium-ion battery production. The company in April will receive $10.2 million from a state program backing zero emissions from the transportation sector and another $3 million from the California Energy Commission Realizing Accelerated Manufacturing and Production. Advertisement

The company said it would "use this funding to expand its U.S.-based manufacturing production capabilities in Carlsbad, California, significantly grow its team in California, and increase use of U.S. and California-based raw materials and equipment supplies, in order to further its mission of developing sustainable energy solutions that promote the widespread adoption of zero-emissions transportation."

Only a handful of countries have successful lithium mining operations in place. While the United States does contain the metals and minerals needed for the energy transition away from fossil fuels, mining is an expensive endeavor.

Domestic battery manufacturing, however, is accelerating. That lines up with a federal agenda supporting a U.S.-made EV manufacturing base.

Consumers are eligible for up to $3,750 in tax rebates if the battery is made or assembled in North America and another $3,750 if the critical minerals are extracted or processed either at home or in countries that have a U.S. free-trade agreement.

American Lithium started making lithium-ion batteries in 2006 for the U.S. military and in coordination with defense contractor Northrup Grumman. Mark Cafferty, the president and CEO of the San Diego Regional Economic and Development Corp., said funding programs like these will be a game changer for the evolving U.S. energy sector.

"As oil shaped the last century, lithium will help shape the next," he said.

Lithium-ion developer Li-Cycle on Monday secured conditional federal support for what could be the first North American source of recycled battery-grade lithium.

The company has a $375 million conditional loan guarantee from the Department of Energy's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program for a planned commercial materials center in Rochester, N.Y.

The Paris-based International Energy Agency in a report on emissions said the continued use of fossil fuels means the global economy is on an unsustainable trajectory, though the increase use of alternatives - including electric vehicles - kept a lid on emission last year."