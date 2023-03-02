Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 2, 2023 / 11:23 PM

U.S. imposes fresh sanctions targeting Iran's petroleum, petrochemical trade

By Darryl Coote
The State Department under Secretary Antony Blinken on Thursday unleashed a new round of sanctions targeting Iran. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
The State Department under Secretary Antony Blinken on Thursday unleashed a new round of sanctions targeting Iran. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden unleashed a new round of sanctions Thursday targeting Iran's petroleum and petrochemical trade.

The news comes as the United States seeks to clamp down on Tehran's energy industry amid growing concerns over its progressing nuclear program.

Advertisement

Six companies, including two based in China and one in Vietnam, were named for blacklisting Thursday along with 20 shipping vessel on accusations that they engaged in the transport or sale of Iranian oil products.

"The United States is committed to significantly reducing Iranian energy exports and will sanction those facilitating Iran's petroleum and petrochemical trade," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

RELATED Last surviving critically endangered cheetah cub born last year in Iran dies

"These designations underscore our continued efforts to enforce our sanctions against Iran. We will not hesitate to take action against those who try to circumvent our sanctions."

Advertisement

Washington has repeatedly targeted Iran with sanctions, particularly aimed at hobbling its oil industry, since former President Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally pulled the United States from an Obama-era multination pact aimed at preventing Tehran from gaining a nuclear weapon.

Since that move, the Iranian regime of Ali Khamenei, the spiritual leader of the Middle Eastern country, has repeatedly reneged on its responsibilities under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

RELATED U.N. chief condemns Russian invasion as Human Rights Council gathers

Amid his administration, President Joe Biden has attempted to make a new deal with Iran through several rounds of negotiations that have since stalled.

Worries over Iran's nuclear program increased this month when the International Atomic Energy Agency said it was in discussion with Tehran over "recent agency verification activities," after Bloomberg reported that the U.N. nuclear watchdog had detected Iran had uranium enriched to 84% purity.

Weapons-grade uranium is commonly considered to be enriched to 90%.

RELATED Justice, Commerce departments form strike team to defend U.S. technology

On Tuesday, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Khal told lawmakers during a hearing on Ukraine that the progress of Iran's nuclear program since Trump pulled the United States from the JCPOA was "remarkable" and that its ability to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb grew from a year to about 12 days.

Advertisement

A deal to put restraints back on Iran's program had been tabled in the summer but was rejected Tehran, and its current behavior, including supplying weapons to Russian in Moscow's war in Ukraine, means the possibly of inking a new nuclear pact doesn't seem likely, Khal said.

On Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters during a press conference that Biden's stance on Iran has not changed: "Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon."

"We will never allow that to happen," he said. "We continue to believe that the way to address this challenge in a way that is durable, in a way that is permanent, is through diplomacy.

"We want to see a durable, lasting resolution to the challenge posed by Iran's nuclear program. We continue to believe that diplomacy is the most effective way to achieve that, but every time we've been asked, we have been very clear that we will, through all means necessary, ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon."

Meanwhile, the IAEA announced Thursday that its director general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, will travel to Iran this week for "high-level meetings at the invitation of Iran's government."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Swedish telecom giant Ericsson agrees to plead guilty to bribe scheme
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Swedish telecom giant Ericsson agrees to plead guilty to bribe scheme
March 2 (UPI) -- Ericsson, the Swedish telecommunications giant, has agreed to plead guilty to charges in the United States for a "long-running" scheme that included paying bribes, prosecutors said Thursday.
Racketeering lawsuit filed by former MoMA chairman dismissed by federal court
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Racketeering lawsuit filed by former MoMA chairman dismissed by federal court
March 2 (UPI) -- A federal circuit court on Thursday upheld the decision of a lower court to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by Leon Black, the former chairman of the Museum of Modern Art linked to Jeffrey Epstein.
Texas inmate accidentally released from jail has been recaptured
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas inmate accidentally released from jail has been recaptured
March 2 (UPI) -- An inmate recently sentenced to 25 years in prison has been taken into police custody after being accidentally released from jail earlier this week, authorities in Texas announced.
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son
March 2 (UPI) -- Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of murdering his wife and son after the jury at his trial deliberated for just three hours.
Customs seizes 15,000 pills from Hong Kong advertised as Viagra
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Customs seizes 15,000 pills from Hong Kong advertised as Viagra
March 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers confiscated 15,000 pills of Viagra arriving from Hong Kong, the agency confirmed in a statement Thursday.
Maryland mayor arrested on 56 counts of child pornography
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Maryland mayor arrested on 56 counts of child pornography
March 2 (UPI) -- The mayor of a Maryland city has been arrested on 56 counts of child pornography charges after he submitted his letter of resignation, police said Thursday.
Court documents: Police recover gun, mask, knife from murder suspect Bryan Kohberger family home
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Court documents: Police recover gun, mask, knife from murder suspect Bryan Kohberger family home
March 2 (UPI) -- According to court documents released Thursday, a handgun and empty magazines were among the items recovered from the family home of Bryan Kohberger, who is accused in the deadly stabbings of four University of Idaho stu
Senate bill would scrap daylight saving time
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate bill would scrap daylight saving time
March 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and other sponsoring lawmakers reintroduced legislation on Thursday that would make daylight saving time permanent.
Part of tank car melted after Ohio train derailment, NTSB says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Part of tank car melted after Ohio train derailment, NTSB says
March 2 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday the fire that erupted after the East Palestine train derailment melted an important part of the tank cars that were filled with toxic chemicals.
Sen. Marco Rubio rejects intelligence community assessment on causes of 'Havana Syndrome'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Sen. Marco Rubio rejects intelligence community assessment on causes of 'Havana Syndrome'
March 2 (UPI) -- Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla, has rejected the conclusions of the declassified Intelligence Community Assessment on Anomalous Health Incidents, commonly referred to as "Havana Syndrome."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DNA from rape kit leads to arrest in 1979 cold case
DNA from rape kit leads to arrest in 1979 cold case
White House cybersecurity strategy shifts responsibility to developers
White House cybersecurity strategy shifts responsibility to developers
Hazmat team seeks to identify substance linked to 2 deaths in Syracuse
Hazmat team seeks to identify substance linked to 2 deaths in Syracuse
Chicago police officer killed in gunfight with suspect
Chicago police officer killed in gunfight with suspect
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement