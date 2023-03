1/2

A Lufthansa Airbus A330-300 taxis upon arrival at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport in St. Louis on June 1, 2022. A Lufthansa passenger flight was forced to land in Virginia because of turbulence Wednesday night. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- A Lufthansa passenger jet experienced "severe turbulence" on a flight from Texas to Germany Wednesday evening and made an emergency landing near Washington, D.C. after several passengers were injured. Emergency personnel transported seven people to D.C.-area hospitals from Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. The flight left Austin, Texas on its way to Frankfurt, Germany. Advertisement

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Airbus A330 experienced troublesome turbulence at about 37,000 feet over Tennessee. The plane landed safety at Dulles at about 9:10 p.m.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

It marked the second time a flight had to be diverted on the same day. A Spirit Airlines flight heading from Dallas to Orlando made an emergency landing in Jacksonville Wednesday afternoon after the crew reported a battery fire in an overhead bin.

Authorities said one first responder took one person to a Jacksonville hospital with minor injuries, however, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Captain Eric Proswimmer told First Coast News more people began feeling ill in the evening and ultimately "a total of 10 patients" from the flight were transported to hospitals.

Spirit said the fire was started by a guest's personal item.