March 2, 2023 / 12:10 AM

Chicago police officer killed in gunfight with suspect

By Darryl Coote

March 1 (UPI) -- A police officer in Chicago responding to a domestic-related incident on Wednesday was shot and killed in a gunfight with an 18-year-old, authorities said.

The officer, whose identity was being withheld from the public, was a five-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department who Superintendent David Brown described in a press conference Wednesday night as a young man who had "a bright future ahead of him."

"Every officer on this police department and for that matter every officer in this country is grieving today," he said. "Policing is a big family of people who know at some point they may be asked to make the ultimate sacrifice but you never wish or hope that it actually happens. And tonight, this tragedy did.

"There are some broken hearts that will take a long time to grieve, to accept this."

The shooting occurred in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue, after four officers in two police cruisers responded to a 4:45 p.m. call of a man with a gun chasing a female down the street in the area.

On arrival, a pair of officers knocked on the door where the call had originated from while the other officers pursued the suspect who had escaped the scene on foot.

At close range, the unidentified officer and the suspect exchanged gunfire. Brown said the officer was shot multiple times while the suspect was shot once in the head.

Both were transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where the officer succumbed to his injuries. The unidentified suspect remained in critical condition, Brown said.

The shooting is under investigation.

"Tragedy has befallen the Chicago Police Department and really our city," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "Our hearts go out to this young officer's family."

