U.S. News
March 1, 2023 / 9:19 AM

Attorney General Garland to testify before Senate on Justice Department activities

By A.L. Lee
Attorney General Merrick Garland will give a progress report on Justice Department probes and activities over the past year as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Attorney General Merrick Garland will give a progress report on Justice Department probes and activities over the past year as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

March 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday amid two federal special counsel investigations into the potential mishandling of classified documents by the current and former president.

Garland, who faces the 118th Congress for the first time at 10 a.m., is expected to give a progress report on Justice Department probes and activities over the past year, and then face questions from GOP lawmakers who have been eager to slam the Justice Department's handling of the inquiries, which they claim have favored President Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump.

In an opening statement, Garland will spell out priorities in the coming months, like upholding civil rights, addressing national threats, and crime prevention and reduction, according to the remarks obtained by CBS News.

But the federal probes into Trump and Biden are expected to dominate questions from lawmakers at the hearing, although it's unclear what the committee will ask.

RELATED In search of former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home, another classified document found

Jack Smith was appointed by Garland in November to oversee the Justice Department investigation into Trump's failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and his potential mishandling of classified documents after leaving office.

Classified documents also turned up last year at Biden's former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., and later at his home in Wilmington, Del., after which Garland appointed former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate.

In January, classified documents were found at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence, followed by an FBI search in February which turned up another top-secret paper.

RELATED Justice Department subpoenas Mike Pence in Jan. 6 probe

Republican members of the Senate Intelligence Committee criticized the administration after it never held a briefing to detail the documents seized from Trump and Biden and after no government official indicated whether any potential damage had been done to national security

Previously, Garland has indicated the Justice Department's commitment to prosecute those who participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's most radical supporters stormed Congress in an effort to disrupt certification of Biden's 2020 election win.

Due to the contentious subject matter of the hearing, it's unclear whether Garland will have time to address all the points he wants to make in the hearing about some of the country's most pressing domestic issues, including police brutality, the proliferation of ghost guns, curbing fentanyl deaths, and ransomware attacks launched from China and Russia.

AG Garland appoints special counsel to handle Biden classified documents probe

