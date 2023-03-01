Trending
March 1, 2023 / 7:53 PM

New York City to pay almost $7 million to protesters arrested during 2020 George Floyd protests

By Matt Bernardini
The city of New York will pay almost nearly $7 million dollars to protesters who were arrested and detained during a George Floyd demonstration in the Bronx in June 2020 (when similar protests were held in Manhattan, pictured). File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The city of New York will pay almost nearly $7 million dollars to protesters who were arrested and detained during a George Floyd demonstration in the Bronx in June 2020 (when similar protests were held in Manhattan, pictured). File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- The city of New York will pay millions of dollars to protesters who were arrested and detained during a George Floyd demonstration in the Bronx in June 2020.

According to the settlement agreement, each of the more than 300 protesters that were arrested will receive $21,500. In total, the settlement will be nearly $7 million.

"We are really pleased with the settlement," plaintiffs' attorney Ali Frick told ABC News. "This was essentially a premeditated show of force against people who were demonstrating against police violence."

During the demonstrations, 320 protestors were restrained with zip ties, and hit with batons and pepper spray.

Five plaintiffs then brought a class action lawsuit in October 2020, alleging that the New York City Police Department arrested and charged the protesters without probable cause and subjected them to excessive force.

"The Mott Haven protest really shocked the conscience when it happened. These protesters were kettled. Then the police moved in with extreme brutality that was totally uncalled for and unnecessary," Frick said.

Henry Wood, one of the protesters who sued, called the proposed settlement a relief but said it would not change what happened to him.

"The violence unleashed upon us that night was intentional, unwarranted, and will be with me for the rest of my life. What the NYPD did, aided by the political powers of New York City, was an extreme abuse of power," Wood said in a statement, according to ABC News.

As part of the settlement agreement, the police and the City of New York deny any liability.

The defendants "deny any and all liability and deny that they had or have a policy, or engaged in or currently engage in a pattern or practice, that deprived persons of their rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution and laws of the United States and the State of New York," the proposed agreement says.

