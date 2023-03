Three Kansas City police officers were shot as a standoff continues on Wednesday. Photo from KMBC9

March 1 (UPI) -- Three Kansas City police officers were shot while executing a search warrant, as a standoff continued on the east side of the city Wednesday. Sgt. Andy Bell, a spokesman for the Missouri Highway Patrol's Troop A said that the house where the shooting happened still had not been cleared, as the standoff reached 14 hours.

"Those efforts are going to continue in absence of having actual officers having to go inside of the house," Bell said, according to the Kansas City Star. "That's going to be the last resort at this point considering there has been gunfire that has already been exchanged."

Police said that three male officers who were shot do not have life-threatening injuries. They said that two people left the house voluntarily at 5:30 a.m., but were still trying to determine if there was anyone else left in house.

Police said that they had used a drone and a robot to search the home.

Brian Gallardo, a pastor from Lifegate church said that his church would offer its space to law enforcement officials.

"We want to be a church that brings hope and brings healing and brings unity to every side of the fence," he said.

Two weeks earlier, Kansas City police officer James Muhlbauer was killed along with a pedestrian while in a car crash on duty.

"It's been more than an awful week," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Tuesday. "But what I'm seeing here tonight, our officers are OK considering the circumstances. Some of their injuries may last far beyond today, but they are here with us."

