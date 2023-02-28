Supreme Court to hear case on Consumer Financial Protection Bureau funding

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments in a case that challenges the constitutionality of funding for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI. | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments in a case that challenges the constitutionality of funding for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The high court agreed Monday to hear the case, in response to a Biden administration request, after a federal appeals court ruled that the CFPB's current funding mechanism is unconstitutional. Advertisement

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit ruled in October that the CFPB should be funded by the U.S. Treasury, as appropriated by Congress. The agency is currently funded by the Federal Reserve.

"The Bureau's funding scheme is unique across the myriad independent executive agencies across the federal government," the panel said in its ruling, written by Judge Cory Wilson. "It is not funded with periodic congressional appropriations."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who proposed the creation of the CFPB, defended the agency's funding.

"Despite years of desperate attacks from Republicans and corporate lobbyists, the constitutionality of the CFPB and its funding structure have been upheld time and time again," Warren said in a statement Monday.

"If the Supreme Court follows more than a century of law and historical precedent, it will strike down the Fifth Circuit's decision before it throws our financial markets and economy into chaos," the senator warned.

The Biden administration argued that the appeals court ruling had created doubt over every action taken by the CFPB, which was created after the 2008 global financial crisis to oversee credit cards and home mortgages in order to protect consumers from predatory lending practices.

In December, the CFPB ordered Wells Fargo Bank to pay more than $2 billion to consumers and a record $1.7 billion civil penalty for illegally assessing fees and interest charges on auto and mortgage loans that led to wrongful repossession.

While the Biden administration requested the Supreme Court hear its appeal during the current term, the court agreed to hear arguments during the next term, which starts in October, delaying a final decision until June of 2024.

Justices considered the constitutionality of the CFPB three years ago, when opponents tried to abolish the agency. While the justices did not rule to abolish, they did rule against the agency's single-director setup for violating separation of powers.

"As we have demonstrated, and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has held, the CFPB's self-funding mechanism lacks any contemporary or historical precedent, improperly shields the agency from congressional oversight and accountability, and unconstitutionally strips Congress of its power of the purse under the Appropriations Clause of the Constitution," the lawyer for the plaintiffs, Christian Vergonis of the law firm Jones Day, said Monday.

Private government watchdog group Accountable.US disagreed.

"This baseless lawsuit is the crown jewel in a long-running, highly organized effort by greedy industries and right-wing politicians in their pocket to take out the CFPB because it works so well to protect consumers from abuse."