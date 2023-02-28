Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 28, 2023 / 3:16 PM

Supreme Court hears arguments over Biden's student debt relief plan

By Molly Burke, Julia Narvaez Munguia, Medill News Service
1/7
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks as student loan forgiveness supporters gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Tuesday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks as student loan forgiveness supporters gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Tuesday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court listened to arguments Tuesday in cases that challenge President Joe Biden's plan to forgive billions in student loans.

Justices were considering the legal standing of plaintiffs to challenge the Department of Education's plan, and they were seeking to determine whether the plan falls within the authority of the secretary of education.

Advertisement

Outside, student borrowers from across the nation rallied in the morning, demanding that justices dismiss lawsuits against Biden's student loan forgiveness program.

The rally was co-sponsored by more than 20 advocacy groups, including the NAACP and the American Federation of Teachers. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., helped spearhead the demonstration.

RELATED Supreme Court to question Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

"It seems like the government is having a hard time figuring out what reparations could look like for us; canceling our student loan debt is one of those pieces," said Maggie Bell, of the New Georgia Project.

Advertisement

Ryan Rudolph, an economic justice fellow at the Student Debt Crisis Center, said he still owes almost $80,000, despite choosing to attend a community college before transferring to a traditional university.

"I saw the number the other day, and my heart sank," Rudolph said. "It was devastating to look at my own debt."

RELATED Senate Republicans urge Supreme Court to nullify student debt plan

The justices on Tuesday honed in on questions of the legal standing and the secretary of education's authority during arguments in Biden vs. Nebraska. Conservative members of the court seemed skeptical about the legality of Biden's plan.

U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued that the Biden administration pulls its authority for the student loan forgiveness program directly from the HEROES Act of 2003, with explicit authorization given by Congress to the Department of Education to "waive or modify any statutory or regulatory provision" related to student loans.

Nebraska Solicitor General James Campbell represented the states that brought legal action. He argued that the administration overstepped the authority by "creating a new program."

RELATED White House: 26 million applied or are eligible for student debt forgiveness

Campbell also argued that the connection to the national emergency that is used in the authorization of the program is tenuous, given the time period since the pandemic had begun. He argued that the language in the HEROES Act doesn't allow for such drastic changes, to which Justice Brett Kavanaugh pushed back.

Advertisement

"Why not just read that as written?" Kavanaugh asked.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor pushed Campbell and argued that the secretary of education would be more qualified than the justices to decide how much aid students should receive, with Kavanaugh agreeing that the secretary had expertise in these issues.

Sotomayor also took a stand on the general benefits for millions of students if the plan does go through because it would prevent many from failing to pay their debt.

"The evidence is clear that many of them will have to default," Sotomayor said. "They will continue to suffer in a way the general public doesn't."

Some of the justices pushed Prelogar to explain how the program should not be dealt with by Congress, given the $400 billion pricetag.

The court's conservative majority sometimes employs an approach, a major questions doctrine, to invalidate administration policies that do not have congressional authorization.

Prelogar said that other aid programs, like some put into place by former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos during the Trump administration, cost more and were not considered major questions.

When it came to issues of legal standing, the connection between the state's Higher Education Loan Authority, a public corporation, and Missouri, its home state, was challenged.

Advertisement

Missouri argued that it would be uniquely harmed by the impact of significant debt cancellation of MOHELA, the largest loan servicer in the country.

Prelogar argued that the entities are separate enough that Missouri could not sue on the loan servicer's behalf. Campbell argued the opposite.

The plan, which Biden initially announced on Aug. 24, promised to cancel up to $20,000 for individual borrowers with incomes under $125,000 a year, or households earning under $250,000. Pell Grant recipients could get an additional $10,000.

The Department of Education's announcement was quickly followed by various lawsuits seeking to block the loan forgiveness.

The White House said last month that the plan saw 26 million apply for debt relief with 16 million approved before the federal courts pulled the plug, allowing the Supreme Court to weigh in.

"I'm confident the legal authority to carry that plan is there," Biden said Monday.

Latest Headlines

Biden vows to protect government healthcare programs in Virginia speech
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden vows to protect government healthcare programs in Virginia speech
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden was in Virginia Beach Tuesday where he touted his efforts to protect healthcare, telling attendees he plans to "finish the job."
Awaiting prison, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes gives birth to second child
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Awaiting prison, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes gives birth to second child
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has given birth to her second child, a new court filing reveals.
'Work together': Barack Obama unveils program to develop local leaders
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Work together': Barack Obama unveils program to develop local leaders
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama Tuesday unveiled a new initiative to encourage change on a local level through a mentorship program that encourages political adversaries "to work together."
Julie Su nominated to replace Marty Walsh as Labor secretary
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Julie Su nominated to replace Marty Walsh as Labor secretary
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The White House said Tuesday it will nominate Julie Su to serve as the next U.S. Labor secretary, replacing the outgoing Marty Walsh.
Alleged COVID-19 scammer returns to U.S. after year on the run
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alleged COVID-19 scammer returns to U.S. after year on the run
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- An alleged COVID-19 loan fraudster is back in the United States after fleeing to Montenegro to avoid her prison sentence.
Nissan recalls more than 712,000 vehicles over key ignition issues
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nissan recalls more than 712,000 vehicles over key ignition issues
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Nissan announced a recall of more than 712,000 Rogue vehicles to fix a problem with the ignition key, the automaker said in a notification to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this week.
S&P: U.S. home prices likely to slow further
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
S&P: U.S. home prices likely to slow further
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The prospects for a weakening U.S. economy and higher interest rates suggest the average price increase for a home is likely to continue to slow after six straight months of declines, data from S&P showed Tuesday.
Treasury sanctions Mexican gun trafficker with cartel ties
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury sanctions Mexican gun trafficker with cartel ties
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities with the U.S. Department of the Treasury confirmed Tuesday, they are sanctioning a Mexican arms trafficker with ties to drug cartels.
FAA awards $1 billion to upgrade airports amid growing air travel demands
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FAA awards $1 billion to upgrade airports amid growing air travel demands
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration Tuesday awarded $1 billion in federal funding to 99 different airports to help meet the growing demand for air travel.
New Fortress Energy looks to fast-track LNG developments
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New Fortress Energy looks to fast-track LNG developments
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- New York-based New Fortress Energy said Tuesday it was working to take more control of its supplies of liquefied natural gas after reporting that profits improved over third-quarter levels.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Carter's niece says former president talking with family, eating
Jimmy Carter's niece says former president talking with family, eating
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
Last surviving critically endangered cheetah cub born last year in Iran dies
Last surviving critically endangered cheetah cub born last year in Iran dies
Vice President Kamala Harris promotes high-speed Internet funding for HBCUs
Vice President Kamala Harris promotes high-speed Internet funding for HBCUs
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement