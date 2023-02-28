Biden names 25 to President's Export Council

1/2

President Joe Biden announced 25 people being appointed to the President’s Export Council on Tuesday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced 25 names Tuesday, being appointed to the President's Export Council. The list of names released by the White House includes several chief executives of major American corporations. Advertisement

Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Brewer is tabbed to become vice chair of the council.

Qualcom Inc. President and CEO Cristiano Amon, United Auto Workers chief Raymond Curry Jr., United Airlines President Brett Hart and FedEx chief executive Rajesh Subramaniam are among the executives being appointed to the council.

The current chair of 3M, Michael Roman is also getting on board.

The national advisory committee is meant to advocate on behalf of the private sector for export expansion. It also makes broader national policy recommendations to U.S. programs affecting trade.

It also gives valuable feedback on how current federal government policies are impacting the private sector, and "promotes export expansion; and provides a forum for discussing and resolving trade-related problems among the business, industrial, agricultural, labor, and government sectors," according to the White House.

Mark D. Ein has been tapped to chair the committee.

Ein is a businessman, philanthropist and civic leader with a 35-year career.

"From the earliest days of his career, he has been deeply committed to a wide range of charitable, community and civic causes, and he has heavily invested his time, resources and leadership skills to meaningfully help these organizations and the lives of their beneficiaries," the White House said in a statement.

"In this capacity, he has been the Chairman of the DC Public Education Fund since 2010 and is currently on the Board of Directors of the DC College Access Program and the DC Policy Center."