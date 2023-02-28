Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 28, 2023 / 1:29 PM

S&P: U.S. home prices likely to slow further

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Even with easing price increases, would-be homebuyers are staying on the sidelines because of the prospects of a weakening economy and higher lending rates, S&amp;P found. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Even with easing price increases, would-be homebuyers are staying on the sidelines because of the prospects of a weakening economy and higher lending rates, S&P found. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The prospects for a weakening U.S. economy and higher interest rates suggest the average price increase for a home is likely to continue to slow after six straight months of declines, data from S&P showed Tuesday.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index showed a 5.8% annual gain in home prices for December, down from the 7.6% increase through the 12-month period ending in November.

Advertisement

Among the cities in a 20-city composite, southern U.S. metropolitan areas saw the largest increases in the nation, with home prices in Miami up 15.9% from December 2021. But all 20 cities in the composite reported lower prices over the 12-month period ending in December 2022 than during the year to November.

"The cooling in home prices that began in June 2022 continued through year end, as December marked the sixth consecutive month of declines for our national composite index," Craig J. Lazzara, a managing director at S&P, said.

RELATED Weekly U.S. mortgage applications up 7.4%, refinancing jumps 18%

The Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday that its index on purchase applications is now at its lowest level since 1995. Joel Kan, the deputy chief economist at the association, said this is the time of year when buying usually increases, but higher lending rates has throttled any momentum.

Advertisement

"The increase in mortgage rates has put many homebuyers back on the sidelines once again, especially first-time homebuyers who are most sensitive to affordability challenges and the impact of higher rates," Kan said.

Federal Reserve officials are trying to arrest lingering inflationary pressures by increasing their lending rates, which makes everything from cars to homes more expensive for consumers. In the minutes from its most-recent meeting, Fed officials said that inflation has eased, but remains somewhat elevated.

RELATED U.S. mortgage applications increase, but it's still a seller's market

Data from the Commerce Department showed consumer prices jumped 0.6% between December and January, compared with a 0.2% increase from November to December.

The Fed said that further rate increases "will be appropriate," meaning borrowing costs will likely increase further this year.

"The prospect of stable, or higher, interest rates means that mortgage financing remains a headwind for home prices, while economic weakness, including the possibility of a recession, may also constrain potential buyers," Lazzara at S&P said. "Given these prospects for a challenging macroeconomic environment, home prices may well continue to weaken."

RELATED Mood is improving, but Fannie Mae still sees housing headwinds

Latest Headlines

Barack Obama announces new initiative to spur positive changes at local level despite political differences
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Barack Obama announces new initiative to spur positive changes at local level despite political differences
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama Tuesday unveiled a new initiative to encourage change on a local level through a mentorship program that encourages political adversaries "to work together."
Alleged COVID-19 scammer returns to U.S. after year on the run
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Alleged COVID-19 scammer returns to U.S. after year on the run
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- An alleged COVID-19 loan fraudster is back in the United States after fleeing to Montenegro to avoid her prison sentence.
Nissan recalls more than 712,000 vehicles over key ignition issues
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nissan recalls more than 712,000 vehicles over key ignition issues
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Nissan announced a recall of more than 712,000 Rogue vehicles to fix a problem with the ignition key, the automaker said in a notification to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this week.
Treasury sanctions Mexican gun trafficker with cartel ties
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Treasury sanctions Mexican gun trafficker with cartel ties
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities with the U.S. Department of the Treasury confirmed Tuesday, they are sanctioning a Mexican arms trafficker with ties to drug cartels.
FAA awards $1 billion to upgrade airports amid growing air travel demands
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FAA awards $1 billion to upgrade airports amid growing air travel demands
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration Tuesday awarded $1 billion in federal funding to 99 different airports to help meet the growing demand for air travel.
New Fortress Energy looks to fast-track LNG developments
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New Fortress Energy looks to fast-track LNG developments
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- New York-based New Fortress Energy said Tuesday it was working to take more control of its supplies of liquefied natural gas after reporting that profits improved over third-quarter levels.
U.S. House plans series of hearings on growing threat posed by China
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. House plans series of hearings on growing threat posed by China
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Three U.S. House panels will convene Tuesday for hearings to examine the increasing national security threat posed by China amid rising tensions between the world's two biggest superpowers.
Jimmy Carter's niece says former president talking with family, eating
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jimmy Carter's niece says former president talking with family, eating
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter's niece said that he still has some time left, after the 39th president was moved to hospice care earlier this month.
Jurors in Alex Murdaugh case to visit murder scene
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jurors in Alex Murdaugh case to visit murder scene
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The dramatic double-murder case of former prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh starts to wind down this week with the jury getting a chance to walk through the family hunting lodge property.
Biden to promote healthcare programs in Virginia speech
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to promote healthcare programs in Virginia speech
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Virginia Beach Tuesday where he will tout his efforts to protect healthcare and continue to warn voters that Republicans are planning deep cuts to social programs like Medicare.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Carter's niece says former president talking with family, eating
Jimmy Carter's niece says former president talking with family, eating
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid
In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid
Last surviving critically endangered cheetah cub born last year in Iran dies
Last surviving critically endangered cheetah cub born last year in Iran dies
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement