Feb. 28, 2023 / 6:06 PM

FDA cracks down on illegal imports of animal tranquilizer xylazine

By Sheri Walsh
The Food and Drug Administration is taking action to restrict the illegal import of the veterinary drug xylazine, which is used to tranquilize animals but has been found in illicit drugs and linked to overdose deaths. Photo courtesy FDA
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration is taking action to restrict the illegal import of the veterinary drug xylazine, which is used to tranquilize animals but has been found in illicit drugs -- such as fentanyl and heroin -- and linked to overdose deaths.

The FDA issued an import alert Tuesday for xylazine, which is not approved for humans. The alert allows FDA agents to scrutinize and detain shipments of the animal sedative to keep it from entering the United States for illicit use, while making sure the drug remains available to licensed veterinarians.

"The FDA remains concerned about the increasing prevalence of xylazine mixed with illicit drugs, and this action is one part of broader efforts the agency is undertaking to address this issue," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement.

"We recognize the public health effects of xylazine tainting these illicit drugs and are continuing to ensure that legitimate product is restricted to veterinary use only," said Tracey Forfa, director of the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine.

RELATED Senators say Mexico, China must do more to curb fentanyl crisis

Licensed veterinarians use xylazine to sedate different animal species -- including dogs, cats, horses and deer -- to calm, relieve pain and facilitate treatment and surgery. The FDA says the drug is not safe for use in people.

The FDA says it has found xylazine, which is not an opioid, mixed with fentanyl and heroine. In humans, the drug can depress breathing, blood pressure, heart rate and body temperature to critical levels. Injecting xylazine can cause severe skin infections that may require amputation.

A study last year revealed xylazine increases the risk of pediatric poisoning deaths for toddlers or infants who accidentally ingest prescription opioid medication. Since xylazine is not an opioid, there is no known antidote or medication to reverse its effects.

RELATED Opioids laced with animal tranquilizer pose threat to children

On Tuesday, the FDA said it is working to make sure that drugs containing xylazine remain available to veterinarians, while restricting all other uses. The FDA said its Office of Criminal Investigations is looking into all xylazine-related activities and warned those working to import the drug online and in-person will face criminal prosecution.

The FDA also warned Americans that there is no way to know for sure if certain illicit drugs contain xylazine.

"FDA is aware that xylazine is increasingly detected in the illicit drug supply and in human drug overdoses and deaths from such illicit drugs; however, individuals who use illicit drugs may not be aware of xylazine's presence in drugs that they are using."

