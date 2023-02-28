Trending
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses re-election bid, concedes defeat

By Sheri Walsh
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has lost her re-election bid and conceded defeat, becoming Chicago's first one-term mayor in 40 years. Lightfoot said she is "rooting and praying for the next mayor of Chicago." File photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE/
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has lost her re-election bid and conceded defeat, becoming Chicago's first one-term mayor in 40 years.

Lightfoot conceded the race Tuesday evening, shortly before 9 p.m., after 89% of the precincts showed the mayor headed for a third-place finish with 16.4% of the vote.

"Obviously, we didn't win the election. But I stand here with my head held high and my heart full of thanks," Lightfoot told supporters.

Lightfoot, the first Black woman and the first openly gay person to serve as Chicago's mayor, came in third behind former Chicago Public Schools chief executive officer Paul Vallas who had 35.2% of the vote and Cook County Commissioner and Chicago Teachers Union organizer Brandon Johnson with 20.25% as of Tuesday night.

Chicago mayor moves to evict homeless sleepers from O'Hare Int'l Airport

While none of the candidates received more than 50% of the vote required to win, the top two candidates out of nine on the ballot will advance to an April 4 runoff election.

In her concession speech Tuesday, Lightfoot told her supporters she is "rooting and praying for the next mayor of Chicago."

"You will not be defined by how you fall. You will be defined by how hard you work and how much you do for other people," Lightfoot said.

Vallas, 69, spoke to his supporters after Lightfoot's concession speech and after receiving a call from the outgoing mayor.

"I haven't been this happy since my son returned from Afghanistan," Vallas said as he called on the crowd to give Lightfoot a round of applause for her service.

Vallas, who ran on law and order, repeatedly called safety a "fundamental right" during his campaign and pledged to "make Chicago the safest city in America."

Lightfoot's loss Tuesday makes her the first full-term incumbent to fail to win re-election since 1983.

Bill would designate Illinois church that held Emmett Till's funeral as national monument

