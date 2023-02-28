Barack Obama announces new initiative to spur positive changes at local level despite political differences

Former President Barack Obama (seen in 2022) Tuesday revealed a new initiative to encourage change on a local level through a mentorship-style program. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama Tuesday unveiled a new initiative to encourage change on a local level through a mentorship program that encourages political adversaries "to work together." "Our country is changing," Obama said in a video released Tuesday. "But I still believe there is more that unites us than divides us." Advertisement "Our physical communities, from neighborhoods and schools, to offices and churches, bring us together, and they give us a reason to work together, even when we don't always see eye-to-eye on everything," the former president said in making the announcement. In its first year pilot program, the Change Collective initially will be available to applicants in Chicago, Detroit, and Jackson, Miss. RELATED Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin running for Senate seat in 2024

The six-month enrollment runs from this June through January and targets meaningful change on a community level. Participants will be exposed to learning modules, a collection of case studies, and practical exercises, all while being given access to resources. Influential business executives and thought leaders are among the guest speakers and experts.

Advertisement

Work includes both remote and in-person learning, with required amounts of time dedicated.

The goal is to build on work or ideas that have already been conceived.

"Participants in the Change Collective will gain access to resources and a national network of local change makers impacting in their communities," the program says in its description. "Our goal is to affect change by bringing together leaders spanning cultural, religious, educational, professional, and political backgrounds."

To be accepted, applicants must demonstrate they are already working to change the place they live for the better.

The organization is encouraging applicants from all backgrounds to apply and will subsidize the $950 cost of the mentorship program, which does include monthly travel to the collective's office and lab in Detroit.

"(The) initiative will develop, connect and elevate changemakers across the country who are already working to strengthen their communities," Obama said in the introduction video.

"It's a way to bring emerging leaders from different identities and backgrounds together, and help them build relationships and solve problems in their own communities."

The application window is open until April 14.