Nissan announced a recall of more than 712,000 Rogue vehicles to fix a problem with the ignition key, the automaker said in a notification to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this week. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Nissan announced a recall of more than 712,000 Rogue vehicles to fix a problem with the ignition key, the automaker said in a notification to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this week. The recall, reported in Car and Driver on Tuesday, affects 712,458 of its 2014-2020 Rogue and 2017-2022 Rogue Sport SUVs in the United States. Advertisement

Nissan is telling owners to use the key fob without any attached accessories and only to use the key unfolded until the recall can remedy the issue. Notifications are expected to go out to owners by March 17.

The car giant said the key's internal pivot that allows to key to fold may weaken, causing it to fall down after unlocking. That could lead to the driver accidentally shutting off the vehicle.

It can also lead to engine power loss and cause the airbags not to inflate when needed in a crash. Nissan said there have been no reports of injuries or crashes since discovering the problem.

Nissan also has issued a "stop sale" order on the affected vehicles. That order prevents dealers from selling, leasing, trading, renting, or loaning any of the vehicles under the recall in their inventory until the issue is resolved.

Advertisement