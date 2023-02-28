Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 28, 2023 / 9:40 AM

Jimmy Carter's niece says former president still talking with family and eating

By Matt Bernardini
1/5
American Flags hang along Main Street in Plains Georgia to celebrate the life of Jimmy Carter in Plains, Ga. on Monday. Photo by Anthony Stalcup/UPI
American Flags hang along Main Street in Plains Georgia to celebrate the life of Jimmy Carter in Plains, Ga. on Monday. Photo by Anthony Stalcup/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter's niece said that he still has some time left, after the 39th president was moved to hospice care earlier this month.

His niece Leanne Smith said that Carter had a good day on Sunday, talking with his family and eating soup.

Advertisement

"He had a good day," Smith told Fox News Digital. "In fact, about 30 minutes ago, I got a text. They knew I made broccoli and cheese soup, so before I came to meet with you, I dropped broccoli and cheese soup off to be delivered to the house, because he's eating and talking ... so it is amazing. He's still got some time in him. I just feel like it."

Earlier this month, The Carter Center announced that the former president had decided to spend his remaining time in hospice care after a series of health setbacks.

RELATED Jimmy Carter's Cold War legacy: Human rights focus helped dismantle Soviet Union

Carter's former friends have said that his hometown of Plains, Ga., where he has lived since he left the White House, has been saddened by the news.

"I thank him so much," Cicele Terry told 11 Alive.

During the Sunday service at Maranatha Baptist Church, the congregation said prayers for Carter. The former president had taught Sunday School at the church since his presidency ended.

Advertisement

"One thing that any person that has come to this church in the last decades will tell you si that they have felt warmly greeted, they have felt welcome here," church member Suzanne Smith told Fox News Digital. "And that's a message that the church has, that every person who is working here is welcomed here, no matter your background and that's the lesson that Jimmy Carter has taught as well, that he was really a president for everyone."

Jan Williams, a close family friend, told 11 Alive that Carter led by example, endearing himself to the community.

"Plains is sad, we're all sad, we knew this day was coming," Williams said. "He was a great teacher. No matter whether he said it, people saw how he lived it."

RELATED Jimmy Carter celebrates 98th birthday

Read More

Jimmy Carter chooses hospice care at home 'to spend his remaining time'

Latest Headlines

Jurors in Alex Murdaugh case to visit murder scene
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jurors in Alex Murdaugh case to visit murder scene
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The dramatic double-murder case of former prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh starts to wind down this week with the jury getting a chance to walk through the family hunting lodge property.
Biden to promote health care programs in Virginia speech
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to promote health care programs in Virginia speech
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Virginia Beach Tuesday where he will tout his efforts to protect healthcare and continue to warn voters that Republicans are planning deep cuts to social programs like Medicare.
Rep. Joaquin Castro undergoes surgery to remove tumors
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Rep. Joaquin Castro undergoes surgery to remove tumors
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Rep. Joaquin Castro said that he successfully underwent surgery to remove tumors from his gastrointestinal tract.
U.S. Marshals Service hit with ransomware attack
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Marshals Service hit with ransomware attack
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Marshals Service said it suffered a cyberattack attack that affected a computer system containing sensitive law enforcement information, officials said.
Transportation Dept. watchdog to audit Buttigieg's use of gov't jets
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Transportation Dept. watchdog to audit Buttigieg's use of gov't jets
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A federal watchdog has launched an investigation into the use of private government aircraft by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Supreme Court to hear case on Consumer Financial Protection Bureau funding
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear case on Consumer Financial Protection Bureau funding
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear arguments in a case that challenges the constitutionality of funding for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
White House gives agencies 30 days to purge TikTok from gov't devices
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
White House gives agencies 30 days to purge TikTok from gov't devices
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The White House on Monday informed federal agencies that they have 30 days to remove TikTok from all government devices amid mounting fears that U.S. data may end up in the hands of Chinese Communist Party members.
U.S. announces plan to reverse rising 'scourge' of illegal child labor
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. announces plan to reverse rising 'scourge' of illegal child labor
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is taking new steps to end illegal child labor, following a 69% increase in the number of children employed illegally by U.S. companies over the last five years.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill giving state control of Disney district
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill giving state control of Disney district
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday to remove Disney World's self-governing powers and hand control of the park's Reedy Creek Improvement District to the state.
President Biden, Vice President Harris host Black History Month event at White House
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
President Biden, Vice President Harris host Black History Month event at White House
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a White House event commemorating Black History Month on Monday, saying America is a stronger nation by fully examining its past.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid
In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid
Britain, European Union reach deal on Northern Ireland protocol
Britain, European Union reach deal on Northern Ireland protocol
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
FBI arrests alleged Capitol rioter 'Sedition Panda' in Florida
FBI arrests alleged Capitol rioter 'Sedition Panda' in Florida
Late-winter storm brings tornadoes, snow and rain to several U.S. states
Late-winter storm brings tornadoes, snow and rain to several U.S. states
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement