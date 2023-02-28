Jimmy Carter's niece says former president still talking with family and eating

1/5

American Flags hang along Main Street in Plains Georgia to celebrate the life of Jimmy Carter in Plains, Ga. on Monday. Photo by Anthony Stalcup/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter's niece said that he still has some time left, after the 39th president was moved to hospice care earlier this month. His niece Leanne Smith said that Carter had a good day on Sunday, talking with his family and eating soup. Advertisement

"He had a good day," Smith told Fox News Digital. "In fact, about 30 minutes ago, I got a text. They knew I made broccoli and cheese soup, so before I came to meet with you, I dropped broccoli and cheese soup off to be delivered to the house, because he's eating and talking ... so it is amazing. He's still got some time in him. I just feel like it."

Earlier this month, The Carter Center announced that the former president had decided to spend his remaining time in hospice care after a series of health setbacks.

Carter's former friends have said that his hometown of Plains, Ga., where he has lived since he left the White House, has been saddened by the news.

"I thank him so much," Cicele Terry told 11 Alive.

During the Sunday service at Maranatha Baptist Church, the congregation said prayers for Carter. The former president had taught Sunday School at the church since his presidency ended.

"One thing that any person that has come to this church in the last decades will tell you si that they have felt warmly greeted, they have felt welcome here," church member Suzanne Smith told Fox News Digital. "And that's a message that the church has, that every person who is working here is welcomed here, no matter your background and that's the lesson that Jimmy Carter has taught as well, that he was really a president for everyone."

Jan Williams, a close family friend, told 11 Alive that Carter led by example, endearing himself to the community.

"Plains is sad, we're all sad, we knew this day was coming," Williams said. "He was a great teacher. No matter whether he said it, people saw how he lived it."

