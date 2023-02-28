Trending
Feb. 28, 2023 / 3:55 PM

Awaiting prison, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes gives birth to second child

By Matt Bernardini
Former CEO of Theranos Elizabeth Holmes (left, at Clinton Global Initiative in 2015) gave birth to her second child as she awaits the start of her 11-year prison sentence. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Former CEO of Theranos Elizabeth Holmes (left, at Clinton Global Initiative in 2015) gave birth to her second child as she awaits the start of her 11-year prison sentence. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has given birth to her second child, a new court filing reveals.

Holmes is currently appealing her 11-year prison sentence for fraud. In the latest filing, her attorneys cited her "two very young children" in its latest argument for why she should remain out of prison.

"Ms. Holmes has deep ties to the community: She is the mother of two very young children; she has close relationships with family and friends, many of who submitted letters at sentencing vouching for her good character; and she volunteers with a rape crisis and counseling organization," the court filing read.

Holmes, 39, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in November. She was the founder of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos, which grew to a peak valuation of $10 billion on the claims that its technology could accurately run many medical tests on a single drop of blood.

Holmes was found guilty of making false and misleading statements to investors about developing a device that could run a full range of blood tests with only a finger-prick sample.

She is set to report to prison on April 27.

Holmes was questioned as a flight risk in January when she booked a one-way flight to Mexico, but her attorneys maintained that she was only going there to attend a wedding.

Holmes gave birth to a son, William Holmes Evans, on July 10, 2021, with partner Billy Evans.

Prosecutors: Elizabeth Holmes bought one-way ticket to Mexico Former Theranos COO 'Sunny' Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison

