Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 28, 2023 / 8:56 AM

Jurors in Alex Murdaugh case to visit murder scene

By Clyde Hughes

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The dramatic double-murder case of former prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh starts to wind down this week with the jury getting a chance to walk through the family hunting lodge property where the lawyer's wife and son were killed.

Murdaugh's defense attorney, Richard Harpootlian, requested that the jury be permitted to visit the scene at the property, known as Moselle, where his client is accused of killing his wife Margaret and their 22-year-old son Paul.

Advertisement

"You can't really appreciate the spatial issues without actually seeing them," Harpootlian said, referring to discussions surrounding the distance between the family's home and the dog kennels where the bodies were found and the amount of time it would take to traverse the property.

Presiding Circuit Judge Clifton Newman granted the request over objections from state prosecutor Creighton Waters, who charged that the property looks different than it did at the time of the deaths and could give jurors a false impression.

RELATED Alex Murdaugh talks about his drug abuse, day of murder in his trial

Newman said he would instruct the jury to be aware that "certain things may not be the same as they were two years ago" at the time of the killings.

Advertisement

He added that law enforcement would guide the jury through the property after Harpootlian warned there were "literally dozens of people at Moselle last weekend trespassing to get selfies in front of the feed room."

The judge did not specify exactly when the jury would make the trip but said it would come after the prosecution finished calling its witnesses.

Murdaugh spent two days on the stand in his own defense on Thursday and Friday, where he changed his story about seeing his wife and son shortly before the murder but continued to insist that he did not kill them.

The defense rested its case Monday after calling more than a dozen witnesses including Murdaugh's brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, who testified that he did not believe authorities had found out who was responsible for the killings.

Murdaugh's only surviving son, 26-year-old Buster Murdaugh, also took the stand to testify in his father's defense, aiming to explain some of the actions his father took that prosecutors had called into question.

RELATED Judge denies bail to S.C. attorney Alex Murdaugh in $3.4M embezzlement case

Prosecutors have charged that Murdaugh was about to be indicted on a slew of financial crimes and the murders were a way to generate sympathy for him. Murdaugh also is facing 99 counts of financial crimes related to his attorney work in a different case.

Advertisement

Prosecutors, though, have no murder weapon, bloody clothes or eyewitnesses, leaving them to build their case about Murdaugh's murky timeline of his whereabouts when the crime happened in 2021.

Read More

Disgraced S.C. attorney Richard Alexander Murdaugh indicted for tax evasion

Latest Headlines

Jimmy Carter's niece says former president still talking with family and eating
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Jimmy Carter's niece says former president still talking with family and eating
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter's niece said that he still has some time left, after the 39th president was moved to hospice care earlier this month.
Biden to promote health care programs in Virginia speech
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to promote health care programs in Virginia speech
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Virginia Beach Tuesday where he will tout his efforts to protect healthcare and continue to warn voters that Republicans are planning deep cuts to social programs like Medicare.
Rep. Joaquin Castro undergoes surgery to remove tumors
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Rep. Joaquin Castro undergoes surgery to remove tumors
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Rep. Joaquin Castro said that he successfully underwent surgery to remove tumors from his gastrointestinal tract.
U.S. Marshals Service hit with ransomware attack
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Marshals Service hit with ransomware attack
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Marshals Service said it suffered a cyberattack attack that affected a computer system containing sensitive law enforcement information, officials said.
Transportation Dept. watchdog to audit Buttigieg's use of gov't jets
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Transportation Dept. watchdog to audit Buttigieg's use of gov't jets
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A federal watchdog has launched an investigation into the use of private government aircraft by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Supreme Court to hear case on Consumer Financial Protection Bureau funding
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear case on Consumer Financial Protection Bureau funding
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear arguments in a case that challenges the constitutionality of funding for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
White House gives agencies 30 days to purge TikTok from gov't devices
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
White House gives agencies 30 days to purge TikTok from gov't devices
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The White House on Monday informed federal agencies that they have 30 days to remove TikTok from all government devices amid mounting fears that U.S. data may end up in the hands of Chinese Communist Party members.
U.S. announces plan to reverse rising 'scourge' of illegal child labor
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. announces plan to reverse rising 'scourge' of illegal child labor
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is taking new steps to end illegal child labor, following a 69% increase in the number of children employed illegally by U.S. companies over the last five years.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill giving state control of Disney district
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill giving state control of Disney district
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday to remove Disney World's self-governing powers and hand control of the park's Reedy Creek Improvement District to the state.
President Biden, Vice President Harris host Black History Month event at White House
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
President Biden, Vice President Harris host Black History Month event at White House
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a White House event commemorating Black History Month on Monday, saying America is a stronger nation by fully examining its past.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid
In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid
Britain, European Union reach deal on Northern Ireland protocol
Britain, European Union reach deal on Northern Ireland protocol
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
FBI arrests alleged Capitol rioter 'Sedition Panda' in Florida
FBI arrests alleged Capitol rioter 'Sedition Panda' in Florida
Late-winter storm brings tornadoes, snow and rain to several U.S. states
Late-winter storm brings tornadoes, snow and rain to several U.S. states
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement