President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at a White House event commemorating Black History Month on Monday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at a White House event commemorating Black History Month on Monday. The president and vice president are expected to recount the many initiatives the administration has undertaken in the name of equality and equity in the last two years. The White House shared a fact sheet earlier in the day touting the positive effect legislation such as the Inflation Reduction Act have had for Black Americans. Advertisement

The event is scheduled to livestream from the East Room of the White House starting at 5 p.m. EST.

According to the White House, child poverty has been cut to record lows for Black children because of the expansion of programs such as the Child Tax Credit and the American Rescue Plan. And more economic opportunities have been created, Biden administration officials say, particularly in support of Black-owned businesses.

The White House also touted that Black Americans received the largest portion of Emergency Rental Assistance, making up 41% of recipients of this program.

Advertisement

In Biden's earlier proclamation of National Black History Month, he said the work of attaining a fair and just society continues.

"During National Black History Month, we honor and continue the work of Black Americans who have created a more fair and inclusive democracy, helping our Nation move closer to the realization of its full promise for everyone," Biden wrote.