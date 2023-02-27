Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 27, 2023 / 1:30 PM

Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin running for Senate seat in 2024

By Simon Druker
1/3
Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., is now running to fill the soon-to-be vacant U.S. Senate seat in that state, she confirmed Monday. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., is now running to fill the soon-to-be vacant U.S. Senate seat in that state, she confirmed Monday. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., is now running to fill the soon-to-be vacant U.S. Senate seat in that state, she confirmed Monday.

"Today, I'm announcing my run to be Michigan's next U.S. Senator," the 46-year-old Tweeted in a statement linked to a campaign video.

Advertisement

"We need a new generation of leaders that thinks differently, works harder, and never forgets that we are *public servants*."

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said last month, she will not seek re-election next year for what would have been a fifth term.

Slotkin was first elected to the House in 2019, where she serves Michigan's 8th Congressional District.

RELATED Supreme Court to question Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

The former CIA analyst also served as acting assistant Defense Department secretary under former President Barack Obama. She is the first high-profile candidate to join the race to replace Stabenow.

Advertisement

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D- Mich., had been rumored as a potential candidate for the vacancy as had Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Both have said they are not interested in the position.

Slotkin, who grew up on a farm in Holly, Mich., was one of only a few Democrats who did not vote for former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she last ran for the leadership position.

RELATED Texas abortion funds likely safe from prosecution, federal judge rules

She has made campaigning without major corporate financial support, a pillar of her platform.

"I've never taken corporate PAC money, and I'm not starting now. Our Senate campaign will therefore be powered by real people chipping in what they can," she Tweeted Monday.

She went on to tout her security background as an important credential she brings to the job.

"Look, we all know America is going through something right now. We seem to be living crisis to crisis," Slotkin said in Monday's campaign ad.

"But there are certain things that should be really simple, like living a middle class life in the state that invented the middle class."

Read More

Hundreds of thousands still without power after historic Mich. ice storm

Latest Headlines

Snap announces AI chatbot despite Microsoft's problems
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Snap announces AI chatbot despite Microsoft's problems
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Snap Inc. announced Monday it was rolling out an AI chatbot called My AI, which will be able to hold conversations with users about things ranging from suggesting birthday gifts, planning trips and offering recipes.
Texas manufacturing activity slows to 2020 low, survey shows
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas manufacturing activity slows to 2020 low, survey shows
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A manufacturing survey published Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found the state's factory activity contracted for the first time since May 2020.
Supreme Court to question Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court to question Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The White House is expected to face tough questioning from the conservative-leaning Supreme Court with President Joe Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan gets questioned by justices this week.
Treasury Department approves $350M for small businesses in 4 states
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Treasury Department approves $350M for small businesses in 4 states
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department said it has approved $353.4 million in funding for small businesses in four states under the State Small Business Credit Initiative, which is part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan.
Li-Cycle gets $375M Energy Department loan for New York recycling center
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Li-Cycle gets $375M Energy Department loan for New York recycling center
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Lithium-ion developer Li-Cycle said Monday it had conditional federal support for what could be the first North American source of recycled battery-grade lithium.
Union Pacific seeks new CEO
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Union Pacific seeks new CEO
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Union Pacific, one of the country's leading freight rail companies, announced Sunday it is looking for a new CEO to replace Lance Fritz.
Seasonal increase in retail gasoline prices could be delayed
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Seasonal increase in retail gasoline prices could be delayed
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The expected seasonal uptick in the retail price of gasoline could be delayed due to recent signs that inflation remains entrenched in the U.S. economy, a Chicago-based market analyst said.
Late-winter storm brings tornadoes, snow and rain to several U.S. states
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Late-winter storm brings tornadoes, snow and rain to several U.S. states
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A late-winter storm brought a potent mix of wind, snow and rain across a wide swath of the central U.S. early Monday, with at least seven tornadoes causing widespread damage and a dozen injuries in Oklahoma.
Texas man arrested for killing pawn shop owner in attempted robbery
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Texas man arrested for killing pawn shop owner in attempted robbery
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A Texas man was arrested after the owner of a pawn shop was killed during an attempted robbery, police said Sunday.
Police arrest man accused of crashing truck into cyclists killing 2 in Arizona
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Police arrest man accused of crashing truck into cyclists killing 2 in Arizona
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Goodyear Police Department in Arizona has arrested a man accused of driving his pickup truck into a group of cyclists, resulting in the deaths of two people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police arrest man accused of crashing truck into cyclists killing 2 in Arizona
Police arrest man accused of crashing truck into cyclists killing 2 in Arizona
Ukrainian forces repel Russian offensive near Donetsk as Russian shelling continues
Ukrainian forces repel Russian offensive near Donetsk as Russian shelling continues
Russia repeats nuclear threat, demanding West halt arming of Ukraine
Russia repeats nuclear threat, demanding West halt arming of Ukraine
Texas man arrested for killing pawn shop owner in attempted robbery
Texas man arrested for killing pawn shop owner in attempted robbery
Classified Energy Department report finds lab leak likely cause of COVID-19 pandemic
Classified Energy Department report finds lab leak likely cause of COVID-19 pandemic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement