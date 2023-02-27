Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 27, 2023 / 1:39 PM

Snap announces AI chatbot despite Microsoft's problems

By Clyde Hughes
A banner advertising Snap hangs from the facade of the New York Stock Exchange on March 2, 2017. Snap announced the availability of its new chatbot My AI on Monday. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
A banner advertising Snap hangs from the facade of the New York Stock Exchange on March 2, 2017. Snap announced the availability of its new chatbot My AI on Monday. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Snap Inc. announced Monday it was rolling out an AI chatbot called My AI, which will be able to hold conversations with users about things ranging from suggesting birthday gifts, planning trips and offering recipes.

Snap's Chatbot, which will run on the latest version of Open AI's GPT technology customized for Snapchat, comes on the heels of a much-publicized similar chatbot test by Microsoft Bing, which was criticized for the bot making unusual, awkward and even suggestive comments.

"My AI is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers, rolling out this week," a statement released by Snap said. "My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal."

Snapchat+ said last summer that it would be rolling out My AI to all of its subscribed users for $3.99 per month.

RELATED ChatGPT is great -- you're just using it wrong

"The big idea is that in addition to talking to our friends and family every day, we're going to talk to AI every day," Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told the tech website The Verge. "And this is something we're well positioned to do as a messaging service."

In anticipation of similar conversation snafus experienced with the Bing chatbot, Snapchat warned that My AI may have to work through some discussions.

"As with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything," Snapchat said. "Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance.

RELATED Google to unveil new AI to compete with ChatGPT

"All conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience. Please do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice."

RELATED Microsoft preview of Bing, other apps reveals AI chatbot capabilities for smartphones

